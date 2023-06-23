NBA: Golden State Warriors to trade star guard Jordan Poole to Washington Wizards for veteran Chris Paul

Jordan Poole even played a pivotal role in steadying the Warriors’ ship when franchise legend Stephen Curry was sidelined due to an injury earlier this year. However, Poole’s issues in the postseason, coupled with a pre-season rift with veteran centre Draymond Green, seems to have culminated in his imminent departure from the Warriors.

Golden State Warriors (GSW) are set to trade 24-year-old guard Jordan Poole to the Washington Wizards in return for 19-time All-Star Chris Paul. Poole, who was the 28th pick in the first round of the NBA draft in 2019, had a horrid run in the postseason this time around as the Warriors crashed out to the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference semi-finals.

Poole struggled for adequate game time and averaged merely 10.3 points per game (ppg) in the playoffs. That is despite him recording a career-high 20.4 ppg along with 4.5 assists and 2.7 rebounds across 82 games in the regular season.

