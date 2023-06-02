NBA Finals 2023: 3 reasons why Miami Heat lost to Denver Nuggets in Game 1

Miami Heat have come into the summit series on the back of an emphatic 4-3 series win against the Boston Celtics. Led by the enigmatic Jimmy Buttler, who was crowned the Eastern Conference Finals (ECF) Most Valuable Player (MVP), the Heat overturned a 3-0 deficit to send the Celtics crashing out of the tournament. Here are the three reasons explaining why Miami Heat lost the opening game of the finale to the Nuggets.

Miami Heat kicked off their NBA final run by losing 104-93 to the Denver Nuggets at the latter’s backyard at Ball Arena to go down 1-0 in the seven-game series on Friday. Nuggets’ star Nikola Jokic recorded his ninth triple-double of the post-season as he notched 27 points along with 14 assists and 10 rebounds to spearhead his team’s victory in his first-ever NBA final appearance.

1: Inefficient shooting from the Heats

The Heat stormed a comeback with an 11-0 score in the opening phase of the fourth quarter. However, they were unable to shoot accurately for a major portion of the first game. Power forward Celeb Martin’s stats read 1 for 7 (shots) whereas Max Strus couldn’t secure even a single three pointer from the nine attempts that he made.