How Nayana Kokare, a teenage running sensation from rural Karnataka, claimed international success in South Korea

In a remote village nestled within the Chalgeri district of North Karnataka, a young running sensation, Nayana Kokare, is beaming with pride. Her smile is well-deserved, for she has just returned to her village after securing her first international medal. At the 2023 Asian U20 Athletics Championships in Yecheon, South Korea, Kokare clinched the bronze in the women's 4x100 relay. Standing alongside her were the talented athletes Abinaya Rajarajan, Akshaya, and Tamanna, forming the quartet that propelled India to glory with a time of 45.36 seconds, securing the third position behind China and Thailand. In 200m she finished at a respectable fourth place.

Born into a humble family of small farmers who are part of a part of the tribal community of Siddis. Kokare's village remains largely unaware of the world of athletics. It was not until she was in the sixth standard that she discovered her sprinting prowess. During a school game, Kokare's remarkable speed caught the attention of everyone around her. That single race paved her way to higher category competitions, where she strived for years, seeking a breakthrough to take her talents to the next level.

The turning point in her life came when Bridges of Sports, a Bengaluru-based not-for-profit organization committed to developing a hyperlocal athletics ecosystem, spotted her potential. By now Kokare was in high school. Bridges of Sports had organized athletic events in Mundgod. The physical education teacher of the school lured Kokare into participating into the event by telling her that the winner would walk away with a cash prize of Rs. 1000/-.

Embracing the opportunity, Kokare moved to the organization's hostel to receive specialized training and support. With Bridges of Sports' guidance, she gradually realized the vastness of the athletics world, learning about legendary runners like Usain Bolt, Allyson Felix, Shelly Ann Fraser, and Sha'Carri Richardson.

Motivated by the achievements of these world-beating athletes, Kokare set her sights high. She recognized that India had yet to make a significant mark at the highest levels of track events like the World Championships and Olympics, but she firmly believed that she could one day ascend to those heights.

The journey to the Asian U20 Athletics Championships began with trials in Tamil Nadu, where Kokare secured gold in the 200m with a time of 24.28 seconds, beating the qualifying time of 24.48 seconds. Qualifying for the championships marked the fulfillment of a short-term goal that she had diligently pursued for two years.

Throughout her journey, Kokare's parents have been her unwavering pillars of support. Though they might not fully grasp the magnitude of her achievements, they have never imposed their wishes upon her. This freedom and encouragement from her family have nurtured her ambitions and strengthened her resolve.

The COVID-19 pandemic proved to be a challenging period for Kokare. While her village's farming activities came to a halt, she found herself separated from her family in the hostel, with limited access to training facilities. However, she did not allow the circumstances to dampen her spirits. Instead, she trained rigorously within the confines of the hostel, determined to stay on track despite the lack of competitions and interruptions to her routine.

As Kokare stood on the podium at the Asian U20 Athletics Championships, clutching the Indian tricolor in her hands, she knew that four years of diligence and dedication had borne sweet fruits. Her achievement filled her with immense pride and propelled her to look ahead to even greater heights.

With less than a year until the Paris Olympics, Kokare remains realistic about her chances of qualifying for next year's Summer Olympics. Nevertheless, she holds a resolute determination to represent India at the 2028 LA Olympics. The young racer is fully aware of the challenges that lie ahead, including potential injuries. The young turk has made peace with the fact that injuries and part and parcel of an athlete's life. If an injury strikes she will not crib. De-motivation is a by product of any serious injury. But Kokare knows she will have to be mentally strong in such circumstances. To overcome negative thoughts Kokare is unashamed to take help of mental health experts. She currently gets to talk to psychologists at the Bridges of Sports. She attends one psychology session every week and then approaches the psychologists whenever she feels like.

To achieve her goal Kokare has to balance "hard work and smart work" > She adheres to a disciplined schedule, mixing workouts with recovery to ensure optimal performance. For Kokare smart work means to plan her trainings perfectly and not just keep sweating out. According to Kokare, she doesn't need to train all the seven days of a week. If she trains throughout the week she will make herself susceptible to injuries. The workouts and trainings should be followed by recovery sessions. Kokare is confident in saying that recovery is even more important than the workout sessions.

The way Kokare talks about interspersing workouts with recovery makes her sound like a seasoned athlete. Her coaches and psychologists have instilled in her the importance of allowing her body the necessary rest and care.

Despite the limitations of training on a mud track in Mungod, Kokare dreams of one day becoming an Olympian. She also recognizes the uncertainties in the world of sports and endeavors to complete her B.Com degree, preparing for a life beyond athletics.

Nayana Kokare's journey from a remote village to an international medalist is an inspiring tale of perseverance, determination, and ambition. With her family's unwavering support and Bridges of Sports guiding her path, she aspires to make a mark in the world of athletics and one day might possibly go in territories where no Indian has ever gone before.