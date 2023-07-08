National Video Games Day: Indian E-sports evolving from a pastime hobby to eyeing Asian Games medal for the country

By CNBCTV18.com

According to the recent "Windows of Opportunity" report on India's Media and Entertainment industry by FICCI-EY, the number of e-sports players across all competitive level games in India increased from 600,000 in 2021 to 1 million in 2022, and is expected to reach 2.5 million in 2023.From winning the bronze in Hearthstone at the 2018 Asian Games to clinching bronze in DOTA 2 at the inaugural Commonwealth Games in Birmingham last year, the prowess of Indian e-sports has been highlighted multiple times in major international tournaments.

Since its modest beginnings in the 1950s, when basic games and simulations were played on minicomputers and mainframes, the video game industry has undergone tremendous growth. Today, the Indian e-sports industry flourishes as a multi-billion-dollar sector, thanks to advancements in high-speed internet, improved technology, the increasing popularity of gaming among the younger generation, and official recognition as a multi-sport event from the government of India.

According to the recent "Windows of Opportunity" report on India's Media and Entertainment industry by FICCI-EY, the number of e-sports players across all competitive level games in India increased from 600,000 in 2021 to 1 million in 2022, and is expected to reach 2.5 million in 2023. From winning the bronze in Hearthstone at the 2018 Asian Games to clinching bronze in DOTA 2 at the inaugural Commonwealth Games in Birmingham last year, the prowess of Indian e-sports has been highlighted multiple times in major international tournaments.