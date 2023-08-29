National Sports Day: Saluting a legend even as new icons are born

With Neeraj Chopra having just won gold in the World Championships and Indian chess grandmaster Praggnanandhaa the young knight in shining armour — besides the wrestlers, the boxers and even emerging track athletes jostling for global glories — India can no longer be dismissed as just a cricket crazy nation with halcyon hockey nostalgia.

In a coincidence, the nation's current sporting purple patch has coincided with National Sports Day, which is celebrated in India on August 29 every year to recognise and promote the pivotal role of sports and physical activity in our lives. The day is observed on the birth anniversary of legendary hockey player Major Dhyan Chand.

The highest honour in Indian sports, the Khel Ratna, has also been named after Dhyan Chand.

History of National Sports Day

Dhyan Chand, who was born on August 29, 1905, became a legend in his lifetime, such was his contribution to sports, especially hockey. He was called ‘The Wizard of Hockey’ because of his amazing achievements. He played a crucial role in making India a dominant force in hockey, helping the country win three Olympic gold medals in a row in 1928, 1932 and 1936. Besides sporting glory, he propelled hockey to the forefront of the nation's consciousness.

In 2012, recognising Dhyan Chand's exceptional contribution to Indian sports, the Government of India declared his birthday, August 29, as National Sports Day. The main goal was to draw the attention of both current and future generations towards sports. This day is an occasion to remember and honour the hockey icon, and also to remind everyone about the values of working hard, staying focused and being a good sportsperson.

Significance

National Sports Day holds immense significance in promoting a healthier and more active nation. It underscores the importance of sports as a tool for holistic well-being, advocating for regular physical activity to combat lifestyle-related health issues due to a sedentary routine. This occasion encourages people of all ages to engage in sports, fostering not only physical fitness but also mental resilience and team spirit.

Theme

Every year a new theme is decided for National Sports Day celebrations. However, no theme has been announced for National Sports Day 2023.

Celebrations

National Sports Day is marked with spirited celebrations all over India. Educational institutions and sports academies organise a range of events and competitions, nurturing the budding talents and young athletes. The government and private sports bodies as well as social organisations organise many events to celebrate the day. A large number of students and young athletes often participate in such events, organised to promote sports at the grassroots.