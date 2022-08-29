National Sports Day on August 29: All you need to know

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini National Sports Day was included in the list of celebratory days in India in 2012. On this day, sporting heroes of the nation are conferred with prestigious awards.

Every year, National Sports Day is celebrated in India on August 29 to commemorate the birth anniversary of hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand. The day also aims to honour champions from different sports and encourage young kids to excel in sports. National Sports Day was included in the list of celebratory days in India in 2012.

Who was Major Dhyan Chand?

Born in Prayagraj (then Allahabad) in Uttar Pradesh on August 29, 1905, Dhyan Chand was the hockey sensation of the country in pre-Independent India. He started his hockey career with the regimental team of the British Indian Army. Under his leadership, India won three successive gold medals at the 1928, 1932 and 1936 Summer Olympics.

During his international hockey career between 1926 and 1948, Dhyan Chand represented India in 185 matches and scored over 400 goals. After his retirement from the Indian Army in 1958, the Government of India gave him the Padma Bhushan — third-highest civilian award. The hockey wizard died in 1979 while in a coma.

How it is celebrated

Sports help develop discipline, perseverance, sportsman spirit and teamwork and keep people fit and healthy. Every year, on the occasion of National Sports Day, the Central and the state governments organise multiple contests. Games are also organised at city and block levels to ensure maximum participation from people. Several governments and private schools and colleges also observe their annual Sports Day event during this period.

On this day, the government often announces sports-related schemes. For instance, in 2018, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Khelo India movement on National Sports Day.

Ahead of the National Sports Day this year, the official Twitter handle of Khelo India has put out a post saying, “Come together and let’s celebrate National Sports Day, marking the birth anniversary of Major Dhyan Chand.”

Sporting heroes of the nation are also conferred with prestigious awards like Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award, Arjuna Award, Dhyan Chand Award, and the Dronacharya Award, among others on National Sports Day. The best way to observe this day is to engage in sports and if possible, take out some time every day to play a sport and remain physically active.