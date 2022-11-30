National Sports Awards 2022: Sharath Kamal conferred with Khel Ratna award, full list here

The Khel Ratna is awarded for a sportsperson's most remarkable and outstanding exploits over the course of the past four years. It comes with a medal, a scroll of honour, and a monetary award of Rs. 25 lakh. The Arjuna award comes with a 15 lakh rupee cash reward, a bronze statue, and a scroll of honour.

President Droupadi Murmu recognised more than 25 exceptional Indian athletes at the National Sports Awards 2022 event on Wednesday. Achanta Sharath Kamal, the veteran table tennis player, was bestowed with the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna award, the highest honour awarded to a sportsperson in India, during the occasion that took place at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.

While Sharath was the only sportsperson to get the Khel Ratna award, 25 other athletes, including track and field athletes Eldhose Paul and Avinash Sable, shuttlers Lakshya Sen and HS Prannoy, and female boxer Nikhat Zareen, were conferred with the Arjuna Award.

The event is customarily conducted on August 29 to recognise the legendary hockey player Major Dhyan Chand's birth anniversary. However, the event was held on a different day last year.

Sharath, who received his Khel Ratna award amid overwhelming applause from the distinguished guests present at the Durbar Hall, was the highlight of the programme.

The Khel Ratna is awarded for a sportsperson's most remarkable and outstanding exploits over the course of the past four years. It comes with a medal, a scroll of honour, and a monetary award of Rs. 25 lakh. The Arjuna award comes with a 15 lakh rupee cash reward, a bronze statue, and a scroll of honour.

With four medals, Sharath, 40, was the most decorated Indian athlete to have participated in the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. He is the second player to be awarded the Khel Ratna in table tennis, after Manika Batra.

While Sharath garnered the most attention, the Arjuna winners who stole the show were the triple jumper Eldhose Paul, world champion boxer Zareen, boxer Amit Panghal, and the shuttler Sen, all of whom won gold at the Birmingham Games.

The complete list of sports stars presented with a National Sports Awards at the Rashtrapati Bhawan by President Droupadi Murmu is mentioned below:

Arjuna Awards:

Seema Punia (Athletics)

Eldhose Paul (Athletics)

Avinash Mukund Sable (Athletics)

Lakshya Sen (Badminton)

HS Prannoy (Badminton)

Amit (Boxing)

Nikhat Zareen (Boxing)

Bhakti Pradip Kulkarni (Chess)

R Praggnanandhaa (Chess)

Deep Grace Ekka (Hockey)

Shushila Devi (Judo)

Sakshi Kumari (Kabaddi)

Nayan Moni Saikia (Lawn Bowl)

Sagar Kailas Ovhalkar (Mallakhamb)

Elavenil Valarivan (Shooting)

Omprakash Mitharval (Shooting)

Sreeja Akula (Table Tennis)

Vikas Thakur (Weightlifting)

Anshu (Wrestling)

Sarita (Wrestling)

Parveen (Wushu)

Manasi Girishchandra Joshi (Para Badminton)

Tarun Dhillon (Para Badminton)

Swapnil Sanjay Patil (Para Swimming)

Jerlin Anika J (Deaf Badminton)

Dronacharya Award for Outstanding Coaches in Sports and Games 2022 Regular Category:

Jiwanjot Singh Teja (Archery)

Mohammad Ali Qamar (Boxing)

Suma Siddharth Shirur (Para Shooting)

Sujeet Maan (Wrestling)

Lifetime Category:

Dinesh Jawahar Lad (Cricket)

Bimal Prafulla Ghosh (Football)

Raj Singh (Wrestling)

Dhyan Chand Award for Lifetime Achievement in Sports and Games 2022:

Ashwini Akkunji C (Athletics)

Dharamvir Singh (Hockey)

B C Suresh (Kabaddi)

Nir Bahadur Gurung (Para Athletics)

Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puruskar 2022:

TransStadia Enterprises Private Limited, Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology, Ladakh Ski & Snowboard Association

​Maulana Abul Kalam Azad (MAKA) Trophy 2022:

Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar

