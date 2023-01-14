National skating champ Anoli Shah says India can be on top — with just 5-10% more effort

Anoli Shah is an international-level speedskater. At just 27 she has already won 166 gold medals, 123 silver medals, and 88 bronze medals at various international, national, state, and district-level championships. CNBCTV18.com chatted with this young achiever to know more about her life, speedskating, and much more.

Anoli Shah is an international-level speedskater. In December last year, she won three bronze medals at the 60th National Roller Skating Championship held in Bengaluru. Earlier, Shah won four gold medals and was acclaimed as the ‘Overall Champion’ at the 42nd Gujarat State Roller Skating championship held in November at Ahmedabad.

According to a piece on daijiworld.com, the skater has won 166 gold medals, 123 silver medals, and 88 bronze medals at various international, national, state, and district-level championships, and she's still just 27.

This year, Anoli is preparing for the Asian Games, the Asian Championships, the World Championships, and the National Championships.

CNBCTV18.com got a chance to chat with this young achiever to know more about her life, speedskating, and much more.

Excerpts from her interview are below:

Your first memories of skating?

Anoli: My parents wanted me to do something other than just study — some extracurricular activities, just to spend some quality time on self-building. I tried music a little bit but it did not really interest me.

A friend of mine was skating during one of my summer vacations. I was asked to join, which I did. That is how I got into skating. I was around nine years old. I would skate with a lot of kids of my age. I remember winning two gold medals. That really made me happy. So I wanted to do more of this. That is how it all started.

Any memories of your first pair of skates...

Anoli: After I won those two gold medals and after the summer vacation batch, my coach approached my father, and asked me if I wanted to go forward. At that time inline skates used to cost Rs 15,000-20,000. My dad was not sure if it was worth putting that much money into skates. But my grandfather said he was getting me those skates. So my first pair of skates were given to me by my grandfather. I am very close to them.

I actually sold that pair to someone else. He used them for a couple of years and then he returned them to me saying that the skates meant a lot to me. I have them with me now.

Any athlete you used to follow as a kid?

Anoli: I used to follow a lot of tennis, also cricket. Lately, I have also started following a lot of Formula 1 as well. I have always been a fan of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. These are the players that I have always looked up to. Their composure, hard work and how they keep going. They are so calm on the court. There is so much to learn from them.

Skating for fun is different from taking up skating professionally. So what made you become a pro skater?

Anoli: After that summer vacation batch, I bought my first set of inlines. Inlines are the skates in which all the wheels are in one line. They are the first step to professional skating. I bought my inline skates but I never thought that I would pursue skating professionally. For 11 months I played in my state's championships and I got selected for the national championships.

At the national championships, I did not know what to expect. In my first race at the national championship, I got a gold medal. I became a national champion at the age of 11. I did not even realise what I had done! I looked at my dad and he was a bit teary-eyed. After about 10 odd minutes it did hit me. The feeling that I had at that time was something I wanted to experience again and again. So probably that was the time I realised that I wanted to pursue the sport.

(Image: Anoli Shah Instagram) (Image: Anoli Shah Instagram)

Who was your first coach?

Anoli: My first coach was Rahul Rana and he is still my coach.

Any challenges that you faced growing up?

Anoli: The very first thing is that when you say skating, nobody would think that skating can be pursued professionally. It is very common in Europe and America, but in India taking up skating professionally is not that common. We do have skaters at the national level but it is not that popular. That was an issue. In schools and colleges they celebrate after you come back from a win. But what about before going to competitions? There is hardly any support.

And then the sport is also on the costlier side. Our equipment costs a lot —anywhere between Rs 1-1.5 lakh. Then there are recurring costs, because we need to keep changing our wheels and bearings. A set of wheels may not last even for two months. Every two years we need to keep changing our boots. So it is an expensive sport.

As you grow up, you look around and see everybody becoming independent, while you are putting 5-6 hours behind your sport and that is taking a lot of money. So the challenges that you face change, but they remain.

Young female athletes like Katya Cohelo (windsurfer) and Aishwarya Pissay (motorcyclist), in their respective interviews with us, mentioned that growing up they did not have enough girls to compete against in their sports and they were often forced to compete against boys, who who were at times bigger than them. Did you also face any such challenges?

Anoli: Not really! For us, it is actually the opposite. Surprisingly skating has a lot of competition in India, especially when you are young, because parents tend to put their kids into skating classes. So at a young age, there is a lot of competition, but at the same time it is a risky sport. You are skating at speeds of 40-45 kmph and you end up falling and bruising yourself. You come back home with broken bones. So especially for girls, things like "ladki hai, itna zayada lagta hai" (she is a girl and she gets so many injuries) are said. People say that a girl should not have so many scars on her body.

On that note, which is the nastiest injury that you have ever suffered?

Anoli: I have had a lot of injuries. Once I came back home and my grandmother started crying. The kid in front of me had fallen, my skates hit his skates and I took a somersault and I fell. I had bruises on my face, my knuckles were bruised, wrists, elbows, shoulders, knees, everything was bruised. That was how I came back home. But it is normal for us. We keep bruising ourselves.

But the worst injury was when I hurt the ligaments of my knees. I had a sling for a month and a half.

Would you agree if I say that India's infrastructure is not good enough for skating?

Anoli: If you had asked me this question four years ago, I would have agreed. Now we have got better. We have a lot of synthetic tracks. Almost every state now has at least three or four synthetic tracks. So infrastructure is definitely getting better. Even the equipment quality is improving, world-class. The kind of training that we get is also very good now.

Our only issue sometimes is the weather. Because we have a lot of long-distance races and training for 5-6 hours in Ahemdadab's heat or even in places like Chennai and Visakhapatnam is trying. The body doesn't recover that well the next day. In European countries, athletes can go out anytime and go on for 3-4 hours, they would be okay because the weather supports them. This is an issue but we cannot do anything about it.

Another problem is with the sponsors. Since the sport is not that popular, it gets difficult for us to find sponsors. So the financial part becomes a challenge.

(Image: Anoli Shah Instagram) (Image: Anoli Shah Instagram)

When was the first time you realised that you belonged to the big league?

Anoli: When for the first time I made it to the Indian team and I went to play at the Asian Championships. That was the year I got a bronze medal for my country. It was 2010.

From your international experiences, could you please tell us which countries are great at skating and what can India learn from them?

Anoli: The top countries right now are Columbia, China, France, many European countries, and a couple of American countries as well.

One difference that I find between us and them is the kind of scientific training that they do. Almost everyone from these countries will be following a proper scientific regimen, whereas over here there are only 5-6 coaches in the country that can coach in a scientific manner. At the same time, we also don't get as much racing exposure. Since those athletes are sponsored by governments or some private organisations, they keep traveling, and they also do a lot of racing together. In those countries, a lot of big and small tournaments are held every now and then. These are the differences between the top-performing countries and us. If skaters get a lot of racing exposure, with the right training and nutrition, then we are right there! If we start working on this 5-10 percent more, we will be in the top.

What is your mantra to bounce back from failures?

Anoli: Before a race or during training, if I start feeling things are going great then I start to think about my worst feelings. And when I am bogged down and I am not doing well I start to think about my accomplishments and the best races of my life. So I try to maintain that balance. I like to keep a check on myself. This is my strategy to maintain mental balance.

How are organisations like ENGN helping young athletes and what is your reason behind joining them?

Anoli: When I got in touch with ENGN, I was surprised by all the stuff that they put in front of me. Once I started working with them I was very happy because these guys are helping me out financially, and at the same time, they are putting all their efforts to help me with food and nutrition. They help with my apparel, they put me in touch with different sponsors. They also make sure that I am seen in the media. They help us highlight ourselves and make sure that we get all the support that we need.

India is still far from being accepted as a sporting nation. As a young athlete, what do you think needs to change before India is accepted as a sporting nation?

Anoli: For other countries to accept us as a sporting nation, we first need to accept ourselves as a sporting nation. In India when you say you are a professional athlete the response is "accha theek hai par padhai kya kia hai?" (it is fine but what have you studied?). Nobody takes being a professional athlete that seriously. In one way the people are not wrong also, because we see a lot of athletes of good stature in a miserable state after they are done with their sport. We need to have policies that support athletes in terms of finance, education, and jobs. A

As an athlete, I would always have that insecurity about what after I am done with my sport. God forbid if tomorrow I have a very bad fall and I am unable to continue, what happens to me next? How will I survive? So these basic things need to be taken care of. It is not that we don't have potential. We do, but it needs to be directed in a proper way to make sure athletes' lives are secured.

What is mental health for you?

Anoli: My mental health is being happy in doing whatever I am doing. I love racing. I love to win. But if I am not happy skating it is not worth it. I should be enjoying whatever I am doing. Even if after a training session I am feeling faint, then also I have to love it. I have to be happy. And I am happy doing what I am doing. The day I stop enjoying, my mental health will go for a toss.

Finally, a message for young girls who want to become professional athletes or just young athletes

Anoli: Don't listen to everybody. Just keep on doing what you love to do. Don't follow what everybody else is doing. If there is something that you are passionate about, if there is something that makes you happy and if you think you can make a career in it, then keep following it. Keep working hard. You will definitely achieve success.