Nisha Dahiya death report false; wrestler issues video slamming it as fake news

The Wrestling Federation of India on Wednesday shared a video in which wrestler Nisha Dahiya can be seen stating that reports of her death are false.

"I am in Gonda to play senior nationals. I am alright. It's a fake news (reports of her death). I am fine, the wrestler said.

#WATCH | "I am in Gonda to play senior nationals. I am alright. It's a fake news (reports of her death). I am fine," says wrestler Nisha Dahiya in a video issued by Wrestling Federation of India. (Source: Wrestling Federation of India) pic.twitter.com/fF3d9hFqxG— ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2021

Sitting next to her in the video is 2016 Olympic bronze-medallist Sakshi Malik.

The police said that the murdered woman's identity became a cause of confusion as several reports mistook her for under-23 world championship bronze-medallist of the same name.

"The girl who died was a newcomer hailing from Halalpur village in Sonepat. She is also Nisha Dahiya but not the one who went to the U-23 World championship," coach Randhir Malik, who travelled with the Indian women's team to Belgrade, told PTI.

"That Nisha is safe. It's fake news that she has died," he added.

Earlier, reports had surfaced that Nisha and her brother were shot dead by unknown assailants in Haryana.

(With inputs from agencies)