National-level shooter Konica Layak dies by suicide in Howrah

National-level shooter Konica Layak committed suicide in West Bengal's Howrah today. The 26-year-old was found hanging from the ceiling fan in her hostel room in Bally.

As per media reports, a handwritten note, purportedly signed by the shooter, suggested that she took this extreme step over performance-related issues and sought forgiveness from her parents.

The police have reportedly sent the note for handwriting analysis to confirm that it was written by her.

Layak's parents have been informed about the suicide and her body has been sent for the post-mortem, reports added.

The shooter -- originally from Jharkhand -- had been training under Olympian and Arjuna Award winner Joydeep Karmakar in Kolkata. Karmakar, who was shaken by the news, told The Tribune that Layak had been irregular to training sessions over the past 10 days. In the same report, he said the shooter failed to qualify for the Nationals this time after she was disqualified on the serious charge of target manipulation at the GV Malvankar championships. "This is shocking news to all of us. She was doing okay in practice but of late she was missing her sessions a lot due to one reason or the other. She was to get married soon. I don't really know what happened or forced her to take this step. We are heartbroken,” he was quoted as saying.

Layak, who was reportedly training using borrowed rifles and missed tournaments as she didn't have her own, was in the news earlier this year when she tagged Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, the sports department, the Chief Minister's office, as well as actor Sonu Sood, in an appeal for a rifle. Sonu Sood gifted her a German rifle worth Rs 2.7 lakh.

This is the fourth suicide of a shooter in four months -- 17-year-old Khushseerat Kaur Sandhu died just last week, Hunardeep Singh Sohal died in October and Namanveer Singh Brar died in September, all of self-inflicted gunshot wounds.