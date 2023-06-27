CNBC TV18
Narendra Modi Stadium to host IND vs PAK clash and final, semis at Wankhede and Eden Gardens — Complete ICC World Cup schedule 2023

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 27, 2023 5:11:51 PM IST (Updated)

The 13th edition of the ICC Men's ODI World Cup will be played in India. Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will host the first match of the tournament as well as the final. The stadium will also see the clash between India and Pakistan. Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai and Eden Gardens in Kolkata are the sites for the semis.

Mumbai: The world's largest cricket stadium in Ahmedabad will play host to the big-ticket ODI World Cup group match between India and Pakistan on October 15 besides staging the grand finale on November 19, the ICC announced on Tuesday.

The tournament will begin on October 5 with a clash between defending champions England and runners-up New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, which is the largest in the world with a seating capacity of 1,32,000 spectators -- 32,000 more than the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).
Also Read: Narendra Modi Stadium, Wankhede, Eden Gardens and more — Venues that will host the ICC World Cup 2023
