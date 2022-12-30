RIP Pele: PM Narendra Modi says Brazil legend's death leaves an 'irreplaceable void in the world of sports'

While tributes have poured in from across the world, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi also condoled the loss of the 'global football superstar' with a heart-warming message shared on Twitter.

Widely regarded as the greatest player to ever grace the sport of football, Edson Arantes do Nascimento, fondly known as Pele, died at the age of 85 on December 29 after a prolonged battle with colon cancer.

Pele will forever be remembered for the range of his talents as he could do almost everything on the football field: He was two-footed and possessed nimble footwork with which he outfoxed defenders, had incredible pace and stamina, he could head the ball powerfully, pick the perfect pass and also tackle hard. Most importantly though, he could score goals.

The Brazil legend retires as the only player to win three World Cup trophies (1958, 1962 and 1970). He also holds the Guinness World Record for most goals scored with 1,281 goals in 1,363 appearances during a 21-year career, which includes 77 goals in 92 matches for Brazil.

While acknowledging that the death of Pele will leave an 'irreplaceable void' in the world of sports, Modi also said that his outstanding live will continue to inspire generations of youngsters for years to come.

"The passing away of Pelé leaves an irreplaceable void in the world of sports. A global football superstar, his popularity transcends boundaries. His outstanding sporting performances and success will keep inspiring the coming generations," the prime minister tweeted.

"Condolences to his family and fans. RIP (rest in peace)," Modi said.

Modi's message comes while the prime minister continues to mourn the loss of his own mother Heeraben Modi, who passed away early on Friday, December 30 at the age of 100.

The prime minister was in Gujarat for performing his mother's last rites.