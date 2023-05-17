'My father was in the ICU for the last 10 days,' says LSG star Mohsin Khan after final over heroics vs MI

The left-arm pacer has made a comeback this year in the league after a nearly year-long injury layoff sidelined him from competitive cricketing action since the conclusion of the previous season of the IPL.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) pacer Mohsin Khan revealed that his father was discharged from the intensive care unit (ICU) of a hospital just a day before his final-over heroics helped LSG get over the finishing line against the Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Ekana Stadium on Tuesday. Mohsin made heads turn by defending 11 off the 20th over against MI power hitters Tim David and Cameron Green.

The left-arm pacer has made a comeback this year in the league after a nearly year-long injury layoff sidelined him from competitive cricketing action since the conclusion of the previous season of the IPL. However, Mohsin overcomes the physical struggles to then stumble across some personal issues involving his father. He opened up on the same in the post-match media interaction.

“It's been a tough time as I was injured, playing after a year. My father got discharged from the ICU yesterday and he was in the hospital for the last 10 days and I did it for him, he would have been watching,” the 31-year-old revealed. The bowler didn’t have the best of starts though.

MI’s opening duo of Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan hit him for 20 runs in his opening spell of two overs. There were doubts when LSG skipper Krunal Pandya handed him the ball for the decisive over but the fast bowler regained his composure to execute his plans to perfection and help the Super Giants secure a thrilling five-run victory. After the game, the pacer acknowledged that he wouldn’t want the injury he suffered to be inflicted upon any other player.

“My injury, I hope none of the cricketers get it. This was a different sort of injury as my artery was completely blocked. The nerves in my arm had got completely blocked. The association, Rajeev Shukla sir, Gautam Gambhir sir, the LSG franchise, Sanjeev sir, my family, they all backed me,” he said, further claiming that he had lost all hopes of playing cricket at one point as he couldn’t even get his hand up due to the injury.