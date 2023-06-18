Murali Sreeshankar gave dope sample voluntarily so that nobody points finger of suspicion after big jump: Report

A top official of the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) said that an athlete can voluntarily come to provide dope sample but it is for the NADA officials to agree to it or not. "Yes (athletes can come to give samples voluntarily). But, it is the discretion of the sample collecting officer whether to take it or not," the official said.

Star long jumper Murali Sreeshankar on Sunday "voluntarily" gave dope sample to the NADA officials after producing a big leap of 8.41m to qualify for the upcoming World Championships so that "nobody points any finger of suspicion", his father told PTI.

The 24-year-old Sreeshankar, representing Kerala, needed just one jump in the qualification round to record a personal best of 8.41m, which is just one centimetre shy of Jeswin Aldrin's national record of 8.42m set earlier this year.

Aldrin also qualified for Monday's final after finishing second with a jump of 7.83m in hot and humid conditions.