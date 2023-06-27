Incidentally, the summit clashes of two of the three ODI World Cups played in India have taken place in the two concerned stadiums. The Eden Gardens hosted the final of the tournament back in 1987 when Australia defeated England to lift their first of the five trophies. Back in 2011, the MS Dhoni-led Indian team brought curtains down to the country’s 28-year-long wait for the ODI World Cup trophy by beating Sri Lanka by six wickets in the grand finale of the tournament at Wankhede.

The Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai and the Eden Gardens in Kolkata will host the two semi-finals of the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2023, CricketNext reports . The initial draft schedule had allotted the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru and the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai to play host to the two last-four clashes. However, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) top brass held meetings with the senior officials from the respective state cricket associations on Monday.

The two semifinals will be played on November 15 and November 16. Wankhede will host the first semifinal and Eden Gardens will see the second semifinal being played out.

“Yes, the venues for the two semi-finals have been changed from Bengaluru and Chennai to Mumbai and Kolkata. No major changes to the draft schedule which was earlier prepared and the title clash will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad,” an official in the know of developments was quoted in a report by the aforementioned website.

Incidentally, the summit clashes of two of the three ODI World Cups played in India have taken place in the two concerned stadiums. The Eden Gardens hosted the final of the tournament back in 1987 when Australia defeated England to lift their first of the five trophies. Back in 2011, the MS Dhoni-led Indian team brought curtains down to the country’s 28-year-long wait for the ODI World Cup trophy by beating Sri Lanka by six wickets in the grand finale of the tournament at Wankhede.

Now, these two grounds have been entrusted with the semi-final responsibilities whereas the refurbished Narendra Modi Stadium will be the ground where the final of the ODI World Cup will take place. The ground in Motera, which has the capacity to host over one lakh spectators, will also host the marquee India-Pakistan clash on October 15, 2023.

The ODI World Cup is tentatively scheduled to be held from October 5-November 19 of this year. This is the first time that India is solely hosting the tournament, having co-hosted it with other neighbours from the sub-continent in the previous editions.