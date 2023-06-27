By Tarkesh Jha

Incidentally, the summit clashes of two of the three ODI World Cups played in India have taken place in the two concerned stadiums. The Eden Gardens hosted the final of the tournament back in 1987 when Australia defeated England to lift their first of the five trophies. Back in 2011, the MS Dhoni-led Indian team brought curtains down to the country’s 28-year-long wait for the ODI World Cup trophy by beating Sri Lanka by six wickets in the grand finale of the tournament at Wankhede.

The Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai and the Eden Gardens in Kolkata will host the two semi-finals of the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2023, CricketNext reports . The initial draft schedule had allotted the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru and the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai to play host to the two last-four clashes. However, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) top brass held meetings with the senior officials from the respective state cricket associations on Monday.

The two semifinals will be played on November 15 and November 16. Wankhede will host the first semifinal and Eden Gardens will see the second semifinal being played out. Also Read: PCB to request for venue swap of ICC Men's ODI World Cup matches against Australia & Afghanistan