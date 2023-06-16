CNBC TV18
Mumbai's TT player Mudit Dani scripts history, becomes first Indian to bag NCTTA Male Athlete of the Year award
By CNBCTV18.com Jun 16, 2023 4:36:10 PM IST (Published)

The Mumbai-based youngster, who recently completed his masters from the Stern School of Business at the New York University, had clinched two gold medals to guide his side to their second successive NCTTA National Championships title.

Indian paddler Mudit Dani has entered the history books by becoming the first Indian to win the National Collegiate Table Tennis Association (NCTTA) Male Athlete of the Year award for his exceptional performances in 2022-23.

The NCTTA is a national organisation member of USA Table Tennis and the prestigious award is given to the best performing male athlete across USA and Canadian universities at the end of every season.
“It is an incredible honour to receive the NCTTA Male Athlete of the Year award in itself. And more so as the first Indian to achieve this. Representing India at any level is always the most fulfilling thing for me,” Mudit exclaimed.
