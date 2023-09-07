Mumbai Marines FC look to continue their winning start to the season

Mumbai Marines FC are coming off a 1-0 victory in their opening match of the season against Young Boys SC, thus starting their 2023-24 season with all three points. They now face ICL Youngstars in their upcoming fixture on Friday, 8th September 2023. Both teams have had a contrasting start to their season. ICL Youngstars FC lost 6-0 against Somaiya FC.

Mumbai Marines FC won courtesy of a second-half goal from super substitute Gaurav More who made no mistake slotting it past the keeper. Although they won the match 1-0, the scoreline pretty much does not tell us the real picture. Mumbai Marines FC were instrumental in creating a host of chances but struggled to bury them. They will look to be more clinical in the final third of the pitch.

ICL Youngstars FC were at the end of a 6-0 drubbing at the hands of Somaiya FC and will be looking to bounce back from this. But they are up against a motivated Mumbai Marines FC side who will be looking to make it two wins in two, this time converting their chances into goals.

Mumbai Marines FC captain Jacob Jacques has been at the heart of midfield, leading from the front. "Winning one match is great, but to be champions we need to win consistently, we need to keep improving. That means pushing ourselves in training, refining our strategies, and never settling. We're here to set new standards, break our own records, and become an even stronger force. Our expectations for the next game is to be more in sync with ourselves, dominate the game, and of course win," he had said ahead of the second game.

Head Coach of Mumbai Marines, Deepak Kamble had this to say on their upcoming match and progression through the season: " We have entered the season with high hopes and good preparation, we hope to achieve the targets we might have missed out on last season. This game against ICL Youngstars FC is crucial to create the momentum needed in leagues like the Mumbai Super League."

Mumbai Marines Squad to face ICL Youngstars FC:

Goalkeepers: Laxman Saroj, Shannon.

Defenders: Chinmay Chavan, Sagar Kamble, Gaurav Wagh, Vinit Gawde, Yash Kamble, Transwer D'Mello, Advait Kulkarni, Shreyas More, Rahul Renkuntla.

Midfielders: Jacob Jacques, Amit Saroj, Pranit, Gaurav More, Bhushan Worlikar, Sahil Rathod, Mehul Ghadge, Pranit Kadam, Sankalp Rajpange.

Forwards: Atul Munankar, Nikhil Makwana, Ishan Thakkar, Manav Roy.

Mumbai Marines FC will look to make it two wins out of two while ICL Youngstars FC have a recovery to make after their opening game drubbing. Can the Marines side make it six points out of six and continue the upward climb?

Match details

ICL Youngstars FC vs Mumbai Marines FC

Kick-off: 10am

Venue: Neville D’Souza Football Stadium, Bandra.