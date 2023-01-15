Mumbai Marathon 2023 returns after two years and sees tremendous participation

This was the first time the event took place after a break of two years due to COVID-19 restrictions.

More than 50,000 participants participated in the Mumbai Marathon — the largest in Asia — at Bandra-Worli Sea Link, in Mumbai, on Sunday, January 15. For the event, not less than 3,600 police personnel were deployed to ensure the smooth passage of the Mumbai marathoners. This was the first time the event took place after a break of two years due to COVID-19 restrictions.

A total of 3,145 police constables and 540 officers monitored the routes of the marathon and important locations in south Mumbai and central Mumbai. Officials of Mumbai Police Anti-Terrorism cells, 18 platoons of the State Reserve Police Force, four squads of Riot Control Police, and 18 Quick Response Teams were also deployed, officials told the news agency PTI. Considering the gathering of runners, combat, BDDS, and gas squads were present at the venue of the marathon and other important places.

The marathoners ran to drum beats as Mumbai celebrated the return of the event.

The Mumbai Marathon is amongst the top 10 marathons in the world. It was held in six different race categories — full marathon (42.195 km), half marathon (21.097 km), dream run (6.6 km), senior citizens race (4.7 km), champions with disability category (2.1 km), and the open 10 K run.

While the marathoners took to the street, Rajesh Gopinathan, chief executive officer and managing director of TCS, was spotted along with his son.

Incepted in 2003, the Mumbai Marathon has grown in stature, and it is no longer just about super-fit long-distance runners attempting to cover 42.19 km in the shortest time. The marathon is a cultural coming together that sees people from all sections of society unite for a simple run. Young and old, from working-class heroes to corporate honchos, the differently-abled, and people across various genders, the Mumbai Marathon welcomes one and all.

That is not all — it also raises funds for charity. On January 11, PTI reported the 18th edition of the Tata Mumbai Marathon had already raised over Rs 30 crore for 249 NGOs and counting.

Former Asian marathon champion and Olympian Gopi Thonakal won the Indian Elite Men's race with an admirable provisional time of 2:16:37. Chavi Yadav won the Indian Elite Women's race in her very first appearance in the Tata Mumbai Marathon.

Ethiopia’s Derara Hurisa returned to defend his crown at Asia’s prestigious Tata Mumbai Marathon on January 15, 2023, in a competitive Elite men’s field, with a dozen runners holding personal bests under the 2:08:09 course record he set in 2020. Toeing the start line in the men’s section also were Hurisa’s compatriots Ayele Abshero and Hayle Lemi and Kenya’s Philemon Rono, a training partner of the legendary Eliud Kipchoge.

With a provisional time of 2:07:32, Hayle Lemi won the International Elite Men's race and broke the event record along the way. "I’m excited about my first Tata Mumbai Marathon. I’ve heard it’s a tough course,” Lemi, winner of seven marathons, including the Boston Marathon in 2016 and Dubai in 2015, had said before the event.

Anchialem Haymanot finished the race at 2:24:15 in the International Elite Women's race. The fastest woman in the International Elite Women's race, Dera Dida (Ethiopia), was also scheduled to participate but withdrew. Silver medallist at the 2019 World Cross Country Championships, Dida won bronze in 10,000m at the 2019 African Games. In 2022, she won the Bejaia Half Marathon in 71:17 and finished eighth at the Great Ethiopian Run 10K. “ The Tata Mumbai Marathon has been on my running bucket list for some time. I’ve heard the people of Mumbai and India are very passionate about the running festival, and I look forward to this experience," Dida had said earlier.

