Mumbai Marathon 2023 In Pics: Some of the best moments from the Asias largest marathon

The Tata Mumbai Marathon (TMM), an annual event held on the third Sunday of January every year, saw over 50,000 participants participating in the latest edition at Bandra-Worli Sea Link, in Mumbai, on Sunday, January 15. Let's see some glimpses of the event that took place after a two-year break

Cabinet Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju with Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, deputy CN Devendra Fadnavis and world champion and second fastest man ever in 100 metres Yohan Blake. Blake was the ambassador for Tata Mumbai Marathon 2023. (Photo: Kiren Rijiju) Cabinet Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju with Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, deputy CN Devendra Fadnavis and world champion and second fastest man ever in 100 metres Yohan Blake. Blake was the ambassador for Tata Mumbai Marathon 2023. (Photo: Kiren Rijiju)

Tata Consultancy Services MD and CEO Rajesh Gopinathan was spotted stepping up his game with his son at #SprintToWin, an event at the Tata Mumbai Marathon. (Photo: Tata Mumbai Marathon) Tata Consultancy Services MD and CEO Rajesh Gopinathan was spotted stepping up his game with his son at #SprintToWin, an event at the Tata Mumbai Marathon. (Photo: Tata Mumbai Marathon)

Chavi Yadav won the Indian Elite Women's race in her very first appearance in the Tata Mumbai Marathon. ( Chavi Yadav won the Indian Elite Women's race in her very first appearance in the Tata Mumbai Marathon. ( @OlympicKhel

Former Asian marathon champion and Olympian Gopi Thonakal won the Indian Elite Men's race with an admirable provisional time of 2:16:37. (Photo: Tata Mumbai Marathon) Former Asian marathon champion and Olympian Gopi Thonakal won the Indian Elite Men's race with an admirable provisional time of 2:16:37. (Photo: Tata Mumbai Marathon)

Ethiopia’s Worknesh Alemu, Hayle Lemi, Kenya’s Rodah Tanui, Defending Champion Ethiopia’s Derara Hurisa, Kenya’s Sharon Cherop and Kenya’s Philemon Rono at an event in connection with Tata Mumbai Marathon 2023. (Photo: PTI) Ethiopia’s Worknesh Alemu, Hayle Lemi, Kenya’s Rodah Tanui, Defending Champion Ethiopia’s Derara Hurisa, Kenya’s Sharon Cherop and Kenya’s Philemon Rono at an event in connection with Tata Mumbai Marathon 2023. (Photo: PTI)

Participants run during Mumbai Marathon at Bandra-Worli Sea Link. Participants run during Mumbai Marathon at Bandra-Worli Sea Link.

Crowd running at the Mumbai Marathon 2023. (PTI Photo/Shashank Parade) Crowd running at the Mumbai Marathon 2023. (PTI Photo/Shashank Parade)

Some got recognised for best costumes as well. (Photo: Twitter TataMumMarathon) Some got recognised for best costumes as well. (Photo: Twitter TataMumMarathon)

That's not all — the latest edition of the Mumbai Marathon also raises funds for charity. On January 11, PTI reported the 18th edition of the Tata Mumbai Marathon had already raised over Rs 30 crore for 249 NGOs and counting. (Photo: Twitter TataMumMarathon) That's not all — the latest edition of the Mumbai Marathon also raises funds for charity. On January 11, PTI reported the 18th edition of the Tata Mumbai Marathon had already raised over Rs 30 crore for 249 NGOs and counting. (Photo: Twitter TataMumMarathon)

Jamaican sprinter Yohan Blake was named the international event ambassador for Tata Mumbai Marathon 2023. Blake is the youngest and 2nd fastest man ever in 100m world champion race. (Photo: PTI) Jamaican sprinter Yohan Blake was named the international event ambassador for Tata Mumbai Marathon 2023. Blake is the youngest and 2nd fastest man ever in 100m world champion race. (Photo: PTI)

IDFC FIRST Bank MD & CEO V Vaidyanathan with a guitar during an event before the Mumbai Marathon on Friday evening. (Photo: PTI) IDFC FIRST Bank MD & CEO V Vaidyanathan with a guitar during an event before the Mumbai Marathon on Friday evening. (Photo: PTI)

Models walked the ramp, displaying the collection of fashion designer Tarun Tahiliani, during an event for the Mumbai Marathon, in Mumbai, on Friday night. (Photo: PTI) Models walked the ramp, displaying the collection of fashion designer Tarun Tahiliani, during an event for the Mumbai Marathon, in Mumbai, on Friday night. (Photo: PTI)

A model walks the ramp displaying the collection of fashion designer Tarun Tahiliani during an event for the Mumbai Marathon. (Photo: PTI) A model walks the ramp displaying the collection of fashion designer Tarun Tahiliani during an event for the Mumbai Marathon. (Photo: PTI)