Mumbai Indians replace Jofra Archer with Chris Jordan for rest of IPL 2023

Jofra Archer will return to England where the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) will continue to monitor his recovery.

English pacer Chris Jordan has replaced fellow countryman Jofra Archer in the Mumbai Indians (MI) squad for the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. “Chris Jordan will join the MI squad for the rest of the season. Chris replaces Jofra Archer, whose recovery and fitness continue to be monitored by ECB. Jofra will return home to focus on his rehabilitation,” MI declared on their official Twitter handle.

Archer had a disappointing run this season as he missed five matches due to injury concerns and featured in only five other games. He picked merely two wickets across these encounters and his economy rate was steeping high at 9.50 RPO. Many a time, it appeared that he was struggling to bowl at full throttle, considering the elbow injury that had sidelined him from all forms of cricket for the better part of the last two years.

Archer was picked for Rs 8.25 crore by MI in the mega auction ahead of IPL 2022. At that time, it was certain that the speedster would miss out on the previous season but the franchise opted to invest in him at a time when there were not many interested suitors for him due to his fitness issues.

However, their overall plan of action hasn't unfolded as they would have wanted, with Archer missing a large chunk of the IPL action ever since. Even his return this year didn't yield the required outcome with the pacer struggling to settle into the required rhythm and the team eventually choosing to replace him as the race for the four playoff spots heats up in the coming week.

MI has paid Rs 2 crore for Jordan, who turned up for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) last season. He has also featured for other IPL teams like the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Punjab Kings (PBKS) and the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) previously. The team might look at him to address their death-bowling woes heading into the final four games of the league stages.