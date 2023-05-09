Mumbai Indians replace Jofra Archer with Chris Jordan for rest of IPL 2023

Jofra Archer will return to England where the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) will continue to monitor his recovery.

English pacer Chris Jordan has replaced fellow countryman Jofra Archer in the Mumbai Indians (MI) squad for the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. “Chris Jordan will join the MI squad for the rest of the season. Chris replaces Jofra Archer, whose recovery and fitness continue to be monitored by ECB. Jofra will return home to focus on his rehabilitation,” MI declared on their official Twitter handle.

Archer had a disappointing run this season as he missed five matches due to injury concerns and featured in only five other games. He picked merely two wickets across these encounters and his economy rate was steeping high at 9.50 RPO. Many a time, it appeared that he was struggling to bowl at full throttle, considering the elbow injury that had sidelined him from all forms of cricket for the better part of the last two years.

