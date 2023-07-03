Mumbai Indians posts record viewership numbers across social media platforms in IPL 2023

MI have a dynamic presence in various social networking sites that engages with fans and followers of the game throughout the calendar year. This has led to the franchise’s official YouTube channel topping the rankings amongst all teams with a cumulative 16.22 million post interactions. They accordingly are ranked second and third on Facebook and Instagram respectively.
Mumbai Indians have hit a home run with their social media activities during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 campaign. The five-time IPL champions continued to headline the charts across multiple social media platforms as they finished third in a hard-fought season.
MI have a dynamic presence in various social networking sites that engages with fans and followers of the game throughout the calendar year. This has led to the franchise’s official YouTube channel topping the rankings amongst all teams with a cumulative 16.22 million post interactions. They accordingly are ranked second and third on Facebook and Instagram respectively.
Also Read:
MI New York: Kieron Pollard, Rashid Khan and Trent Boult headline the overseas players roster for the MLC
The team’s flagship MI Live show, which brings together influencers and fans alike to discuss matches and everything under the sun about the franchise, garnered 71.86 million cumulative views during the IPL 2022-23 season. Out of this, 18.86 million views came through the MI Live show whereas the rest of the viewership was accumulated through the ancillary content put out across the team’s 16 match days.
The short-form content seems to have worked wonders for the MI YouTube channel lately. About 94.8 percent of the views secured by them through their official channel of the video-sharing platform came through YouTube Shorts. Across multiple platforms, the content made by creators related to MI notched the 162 million views mark. In total, the total views accrued across Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter surpassed two billion views cumulatively from March 30, 2023-May 31, 2023.
MI sparked a remarkable turnaround to qualify for the playoffs courtesy of their brilliant batting prowess. They defeated the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the first Eliminator before bowing out to the Gujarat Titans (GT) in Qualifier 2. However, their social media game throughout the campaign continued to be strong and consistent.
First Published: Jul 3, 2023 6:35 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
Coach-Soch | Twitter reading limit — here're the intent and implications, but after all, someone has 'to pay the bill'
Jul 3, 2023 IST7 Min Read
Beyond Binaries | Tumble turn in Maharashtra politics as Ajit Pawar shakes hand across the aisle
Jul 3, 2023 IST5 Min Read
India's new-age companies have had their best quarter since listing, but that's only half the story
Jun 30, 2023 IST4 Min Read
World Social Media Day | Here's why it is important to strike a balance between online and offline life
Jun 30, 2023 IST5 Min Read