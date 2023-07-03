Mumbai Indians posts record viewership numbers across social media platforms in IPL 2023

MI have a dynamic presence in various social networking sites that engages with fans and followers of the game throughout the calendar year. This has led to the franchise’s official YouTube channel topping the rankings amongst all teams with a cumulative 16.22 million post interactions. They accordingly are ranked second and third on Facebook and Instagram respectively.

Mumbai Indians have hit a home run with their social media activities during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 campaign. The five-time IPL champions continued to headline the charts across multiple social media platforms as they finished third in a hard-fought season.

MI have a dynamic presence in various social networking sites that engages with fans and followers of the game throughout the calendar year. This has led to the franchise’s official YouTube channel topping the rankings amongst all teams with a cumulative 16.22 million post interactions. They accordingly are ranked second and third on Facebook and Instagram respectively.

The team’s flagship MI Live show, which brings together influencers and fans alike to discuss matches and everything under the sun about the franchise, garnered 71.86 million cumulative views during the IPL 2022-23 season. Out of this, 18.86 million views came through the MI Live show whereas the rest of the viewership was accumulated through the ancillary content put out across the team’s 16 match days.