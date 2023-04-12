Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Rohit Sharma was at his vintage best en route to his first IPL half-century in 25 innings before Mumbai Indians overcame some tense moments to pull off a last-ball win over Delhi Capitals on Tuesday at New Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium.

The Mumbai Indians (MI) pulled off a spectacular chase victory of 172 runs against the Delhi Capital (DC) on Tuesday at New Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Cameron Green and Tim David ran for those last 2 runs in a last-ball thriller against Delhi Capitals to secure their first win in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. Mumbai Indians had a rough start this season, however, in the 16th match MI's Impact Player Tim David managed to prove his presence.

Delhi Capitals gave a target of 173 runs to Rohit Sharma's team. After David Warner's half-century (51), Axar Patel (54) took the scoreboard ticking and pushed DC to a competitive total of 172. Delhi Capital bowlers Anrich Nortje and Mustafizur Rahman gave a classic show of death-bowling but miscalculated throw at the stumps and dropped catch at midwicket in the last overtook the game away from them.

Talking about the last ball throw DC captain said that because Tim David was on the wrong side of it, so he tried to keep the throw at stump height. "Two balls were wrong and that's the game. We did well to bring it back in. Nortje is world-class and that's what we expect from the big fella. Mustafiz too. Tim David was on the wrong side of it, so I tried to keep the throw at stump height. I think from the last three games, we've had some positives but we shouldn't lose wickets in clumps. Axar should bat in the top four; he got us to a par total", he added.

Captain's knock

Captain's knock

Skipper @ImRo45 leading from the front and how! 💪 A fine half-century comes up for the #MI captain, who's going strong at the moment along with Tilak Varma at the other end 👌👌Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/6PWNXA2Lk6#TATAIPL | #DCvMI pic.twitter.com/qBI8V0fwk4— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 11, 2023 MI captain Rohit Sharma led the chase in his vintage style by hitting 65 runs in 45 balls. After the last loss against Chennai Super Kings, Sharma pointed out that senior players need to step up in the team to lead by example, including him. "The senior guys need to step up, starting with me. We know the nature of IPL. We need to get some momentum, and if you don't, it is going to be tough", he had said in a post-match presentation.

MI captain was also Player of the Match and after two back-to-back losses, he said that crossing the line and being on the winning end was definitely pleasant. "We recently played a Test match here and this pitch didn't look different from that and looked dry. So, I thought it was important to get the slower bowlers into the game quickly. We thought 173 was chaseable, and everyone put their hand up. ", he said.

Piyush Chawla's googlies made a comeback and how

In tonight's contest, MI's Pitush Chawla managed to prove that the man has still left with some more cricket to play. Chawla's googlies were the ultimate showstopper which also made him a star player as he managed to bring Delhi from 76 for 1 to 98 for 5. Interestingly, veteran Piyush Chawla was one of the commentators in last season's IPL after going unsold. But after tonight's match, it proves that the man still has his sublime skills intact with a three-wicket haul for Mumbai Indians.