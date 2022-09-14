    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homesports News

    Mumbai Indians elevate Zaheer Khan and Mahela Jayawardene to global roles

    Mumbai Indians elevate Zaheer Khan and Mahela Jayawardene to global roles

    Mumbai Indians elevate Zaheer Khan and Mahela Jayawardene to global roles
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    Mini

    Mahela Jayawardene is now appointed as the Global Head of Performance of MI while MI has now appointed Zaheer Khan as the Global Head of Cricket Development.

    Mumbai Indians (MI) has elevated its head coach Mahela Jayawardene and director of cricket Zaheer Khan to new global roles for all three teams owned by the franchise – Mumbai Indians in the IPL, MI Emirates in the ILT20 and MI Cape Town in the SA20.
    Mahela Jayawardene is now appointed as the Global Head of Performance of MI.
    According to the Reliance-owned franchise, the Sri Lankan batsman is now responsible for the group’s cricket operations worldwide, including overall strategic planning as well as responsibility for each team’s coaching and support structures.
    Similarly, MI has appointed Zaheer Khan as the Global Head of Cricket Development. Zaheer will be responsible for player development - identifying younger talents across geographies and grooming them.
    "With the expansion of MI #OneFamily which now includes the MI Emirates and MI Cape Town along with Mumbai Indians, the team management recognized the need for a central team," MI said in its press release.
    "This would ensure consistency across the ‘One family of teams’, on ethos, values, and learning, that have made MI one of the most loved cricket brands across the globe. As part of building the structure, two MI veterans Mahela Jayawardene and Zaheer Khan with deep knowledge of the MI value system and proven track record, are being elevated to new roles," it added.
    Akash Ambani, Chairman, Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited, said, “I’m happy to have Mahela and Zak as part of our global core team. Both have been an integral part of the MI family and embody the spirit of the cricket MI stands for. I'm confident that they would be able to ensure the same flow through all our teams globally and make a difference in the cricketing ecosystems across the globe.” 
    Reacting to his promotion, Mahela Jayawardene said that he is looking forward to this new responsibility to build a strong global franchise. Meanwhile, Zaheer Khan said that MI has been home for him as a player and as a coaching team member. He is now looking forward to work closely with all the stakeholders in the global network.
    ALSO READ | David Warner to discuss overturning lifetime captaincy ban with Cricket Australia
    (Edited by : Sangam Singh)
    Note To Readers

    Disclaimer: Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    CricketIPLMumbai Indians

    Next Article

    Tennis, Squash & Chess: Why big brands are flocking to non-cricketing sports

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng