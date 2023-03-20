Mumbai Indians acquire New York franchise in Major League Cricket; now own 5 teams

Mumbai Indians New York will be the fifth cricket franchise in the family, joining Mumbai Indians (IPL), MI Cape Town (SA20), MI Emirates (ILT20), and Mumbai Indians-Women (WPL).

The Mumbai Indians, owned by Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) announced the acquisition of the New York franchise in Major League Cricket, the upcoming T20 league in the US, thus owning a cricket franchise in three different continents, four different countries, and five leagues.

MI New York will be the fifth cricket franchise in the family, joining Mumbai Indians (IPL), MI Cape Town (SA20), MI Emirates (ILT20), and Mumbai Indians-Women (WPL). Major League Cricket will be the first professional Twenty20 cricket league in the United States. The inaugural season of Major League Cricket will kick off in the summer of 2023.

MI New York will participate in the inaugural edition of Major League Cricket (MLC) subject to completion of customary due diligence; negotiation, and execution of definitive binding agreements, and receipt of required corporate, regulatory and third-party approvals and compliances.

Nita Ambani, chairperson and founder of Reliance Foundation said, "I am thrilled to welcome our New York franchise to the growing MI Family! With our entry into the first cricket league in the US, I hope we are able to establish Mumbai Indians as a global brand of fearless and entertaining cricket! This is another new beginning for MI and I look forward to the exciting journey ahead."

"The MI #OneFamily is committed to expanding and promoting cricket across the globe, and continues to grow stronger every day," the release said.

Over the last 16 years, Mumbai Indians have emerged as the most consistent cricket franchise maintaining its top position with seven titles, which includes a record 5 trophies in IPL and two Champions League T20 titles.

(With inputs from agencies)