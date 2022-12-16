Argentina will be gunning for a third World Cup trophy when they take on defending champions France in the Final on Sunday, and as a soundtrack to that quest we’re sure to hear one song being belted out at the Lusail Stadium by the La Albiceleste fans spurring on their team.

While Lionel Messi and his Argentina teammates have been giving their all on the field in Qatar, their fans have been doing their part in the stands and across their home nation to spur on La Albiceleste with their boisterous singing. One song, in particular, has been heard on repeat in Qatar with the Argentina squad also seen joining in to sing - 'Muchahos'.

The song has been raised as a rallying cry by the fans to spur their team towards what will be their third World Cup triumph as they take on defending champions France at the Lusail Stadium on Sunday, December 18.

And as a side note, Muchahos has also become the soundtrack for 35-year-old Lionel Messi's quest to finally lift the one trophy that still keeps him from ascending to the god-like status that Diego Armando Maradona occupies in the hearts of the Argentinian people.

'Muchachos, Ahora Nos Volvimos a Ilusionar' which translates as 'Boys, we have our hopes up again' is an adaptation of a song by Argentine rock fusion band La Mosca, 'Muchachos, Esta Noche me Embarracho,' (Boys, I' m getting drunk tonight) released in 2003.

Argentina fan Fernando Romero adapted the lyrics in September 2021 to celebrate the team's run to the Copa América final where they went on to beat arch-rivals Brazil as Messi finally won his first major international trophy for La Albiceleste.

The song again became popular when Messi was asked what his favorite song was during a television interview just before the World Cup and the fleet-footed magician mentioned the song, and even sang a few lines on screen.

After their win against Mexico, which secured qualification into the knockout stage, the Argentina team was seen singing the song along with their fans in Qatar which then became a common occurrence after every win.

Boys Now we're excited again I want to win the third I want to be World Champion pic.twitter.com/iGniCxuhqS — ARGENTINIAN FOOTBALL 🇦🇷 (@TodaLaPrimeraA) December 5, 2022

In fact, during their 3-0 semi-final victory against Croatia, the substitutes could be seen joining in with the crowds even before the final whistle had blown.

Argentine fans - Muchachos - With lyrics Atmosphere. Crowd. Argentina Messi Maradona pic.twitter.com/HmXEztTViN — GOAL 🇦🇷 (@GOALARG) December 15, 2022

The original version of the song titled “Muchachos, Esta Noche Me Emborracho” (“Boys, Tonight I'll Get Drunk”), was meant as a heartbreak song written by La Mosca lead singer Guillermo Novellis and Sergio Cairat.

The duo also spotted the growing attention the adaptation was receiving and recorded and released the new version , giving credit to Romero, just two weeks before the World Cup in Qatar could get underway.

The chorus of the song goes like this:

Guys

Now we are excited again

I want to win the third

I want to be world champion

And

we can see Diego from heaven

With Don Diego and La Tota

Cheering on Lionel,

Boys

Now we've got our hopes up again

I want to win the third

I want to be world champion

And Diego

From the sky we can see him

With Don Diego and La Tota

Cheering Lionel on

It pays tribute to the late Diego Maradona and his mother, Dalma Salvadora Franco (La Tota) who is fondly remembered as “the Mother of Football” by fans in Argentina for the role she played in her son's life.

The song opens with the mention of both Messi and Maradona in the opening line saying: “I was born in Argentina, land of Diego and Lionel, of the kids from the Falkland Islands, whom I'll never forget.” And fans at the Lusail Stadium will be hoping to sing this long into the Qatar night as they keep the dream alive of being "champions again."

The lyrics of the 'Muchahos' song go like this:

(Original Spanish)

En Argentina nací

Tierra del Diego y Lionel

De los pibes de Malvinas

Que jamás olvidaré

No te lo puedo explicar

Porque no vas a entender

Las finales que perdimos

Cuantos años la lloré

Pero eso se terminó

Porque en el Maracaná

La final con los brazucas

La volvió a ganar papá

Muchachos

Ahora nos volvimos a ilusionar

Quiero ganar la tercera

Quiero ser campeón mundial

Y al Diego

Desde el cielo lo podemos ver

Con Don Diego y La Tota

Alentándolo a Lionel

Muchachos

Ahora nos volvimos a ilusionar

Quiero ganar la tercera

Quiero ser campeón mundial

Y al Diego

Desde el cielo lo podemos ver

Con Don Diego y La Tota

Alentándolo a Lionel, y ser campeones otra vez, y ser campeones otra vez

(English Translation)

In Argentina I was born

Land of Diego and Lionel

Of the children of Malvinas

That I will never forget

I can’t explain it to you

Because you won’t understand

The finals we lost

How many years I cried

But that’s over

Because at the Maracaná

The final with the brazucas

Dad won it again

Boys

Now we’ve got our hopes up again

I want to win the third

I want to be world champion

And Diego

From the sky we can see him

With Don Diego and La Tota

Cheering Lionel on

Boys

Now we’ve got our hopes up again

I want to win the third

I want to be world champion

And Diego

From the sky we can see him

With Don Diego and La Tota

Cheering Lionel on, and to be champions again, and to be champions again