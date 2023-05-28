MS Dhoni's IPL Final Brilliance: Unraveling Captain Cool's unparalleled performances

Sunday will be Dhoni’s eleventh final in the IPL. He has played nine previous finals in the tournament in CSK's famous yellow jersey and he’s been doing this from the first edition of the tournament! Here is a look at how Dhoni has performed in the IPL finals over the years.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni is a man who has made a habit of reaching finals. The strategic masterclass in Chennai Super Kings’ play-off match against the in-form Gujarat Titans, which saw “Captain Cool” deftly tailor his bowling line-up to a slow pitch that offered turn, only re-articulates this. Despite a rather average first innings that saw most of the Chennai Super King’s batsmen, except for the openers, make the long walk back to the dugout rather quickly; ‘Captain Cool’ remained true to his monicker. That’s because India’s World Cup winning captain has been in this position several times before. And now, once again, he finds himself in spot that’s all too familiar: the Finals of the Indian Premier League.

Sunday will be Dhoni’s eleventh final in the IPL. He has played nine previous finals in the tournament in yellow and he’s been doing this from the first edition of the tournament! The first-ever IPL final saw Chennai Super Kings take on Legendary Shane Warne at the DY Patil Stadium in Maharashtra. A shaky start and an even shakier middle order meant that the captain found himself at the crease, yet again, having to steady the ship. And, yet again, the legendary wicket-keeper & batsman stood tall till the end of the innings to deliver a blistering 29 runs of 17 balls to help his team post a respectable tally.

Chennai did end up losing that game but Dhoni has more than made up for that with 4 titles since then. Just last year, in the finals against Mumbai Indians, the 41-year old reminded everyone that he’s one of the greatest finishers in the game, hitting 16 runs of the last four balls to hand Chennai the trophy.Dhoni has accumulated 180 runs in having taken to the crease 8 times in ten finals. That’s a strike rate of about 135 and also includes a half-century. That fifty came against Mumbai Indians in 2013. It took just 45 balls for the former Indian skipper to score 63 runs. A signature whirlwind of a performance that saw 5 sixes and 3 fours, that sadly still wasn’t enough to get the title.However, Mahendra Singh Dhoni isn’t about the bat alone.

Over the years, the master tactician has both stunned and delighted fans with seeming minuscule field adjustments that yielded maximum results. Of the many we’ve seen over the years, one that may come to most minds is Kieron Pollard’s dismal in the 2010 final. A half-century from Suresh Raina helped the Super Kings put up 168 runs. The game was going rather smooth for the men in yellow until Kieron Pollard stepped up to the crease and tore into the CSK’s spinners. With 27 runs needed and 7 balls left, Dhoni was seen instructing Matthew Hayden to move to a rather straight mid-off position, who then took a simple catch in the next delivery to dismiss the West Indian and give Chennai Super Kings their first IPL trophy.

Dhoni isn’t just a man who reaches finals but also shines in them win or lose. And given that it could be his last game in the tournament it’s no doubt he’d want to do what he does best - conquer through composure.