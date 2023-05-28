MS Dhoni's IPL Final Brilliance: Unraveling Captain Cool's unparalleled performances

Sunday will be Dhoni’s eleventh final in the IPL. He has played nine previous finals in the tournament in CSK's famous yellow jersey and he’s been doing this from the first edition of the tournament! Here is a look at how Dhoni has performed in the IPL finals over the years.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni is a man who has made a habit of reaching finals. The strategic masterclass in Chennai Super Kings’ play-off match against the in-form Gujarat Titans, which saw “Captain Cool” deftly tailor his bowling line-up to a slow pitch that offered turn, only re-articulates this. Despite a rather average first innings that saw most of the Chennai Super King’s batsmen, except for the openers, make the long walk back to the dugout rather quickly; ‘Captain Cool’ remained true to his monicker. That’s because India’s World Cup winning captain has been in this position several times before. And now, once again, he finds himself in spot that’s all too familiar: the Finals of the Indian Premier League.

Sunday will be Dhoni’s eleventh final in the IPL. He has played nine previous finals in the tournament in yellow and he’s been doing this from the first edition of the tournament! The first-ever IPL final saw Chennai Super Kings take on Legendary Shane Warne at the DY Patil Stadium in Maharashtra. A shaky start and an even shakier middle order meant that the captain found himself at the crease, yet again, having to steady the ship. And, yet again, the legendary wicket-keeper & batsman stood tall till the end of the innings to deliver a blistering 29 runs of 17 balls to help his team post a respectable tally.