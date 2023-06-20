MS Dhoni wins the heart of a young Afghanistan wicket-keeper with this gesture

The top-order dasher has represented Afghanistan in 41 T20Is. He has aggregated 1019 runs at an impressive striker ate of 134.26 with five half-centuries to his name. Additionally, he averages 35.65 in 18 ODIs and has already recorded three tons in the 50-over format. The vast experience of playing India, both for Afghanistan as well as for the KKR, will hold him in good stead during the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup this year.
Former Indian World Cup-winning skipper MS Dhoni continues to be adored by players all across the cricketing landscape. Cricketers cutting across teams and nations strive to seek Dhoni’s time before and after the matches in the Indian Premier League (IPL).
Several stars, young or experienced, gathering around the 41-year-old to pick his brains on the field is a common sight whenever the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) play in the league. On Tuesday, Afghan wicketkeeper-batsman Rahmanullah Gurbaz shared a picture of a CSK jersey that Dhoni signed and sent him all the way from India. “Thanks @msdhoni sir for sending the gift all the way from India ❤️,” Gurbaz captioned a picture of him holding the CSK shirt.
Tweet:
Thanks @msdhoni sir for sending the gift all the way from india ❤️ pic.twitter.com/EaWtwz7CnY
— Rahmanullah Gurbaz (@RGurbaz_21) June 20, 2023
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) had acquired Gurbaz for merely Rs. 50 lakh in the auction heading into IPL 2023. The 21-year-old played 11 matches for the two-time IPL champions in the previous campaign. He occupied the opening spot and struck 227 runs at an average of 20.64 and a strike rate of 133.53. Gurbaz brought up two half-centuries and even hit 81 runs off 39 deliveries against eventual runners-up Gujarat Titans (GT) in their league-stage encounter.
Earlier in the season, he played a 57-run knock against Faf du Plessis’ Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and accordingly became the first Afghan to notch a half-century in the history of the IPL.
The top-order dasher has represented Afghanistan in 41 T20Is. He has aggregated 1019 runs at an impressive striker ate of 134.26 with five half-centuries to his name. Additionally, he averages 35.65 in 18 ODIs and has already recorded three tons in the 50-over format. The vast experience of playing India, both for Afghanistan as well as for the KKR, will hold him in good stead during the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup this year.
