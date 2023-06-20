MS Dhoni wins the heart of a young Afghanistan wicket-keeper with this gesture

The top-order dasher has represented Afghanistan in 41 T20Is. He has aggregated 1019 runs at an impressive striker ate of 134.26 with five half-centuries to his name. Additionally, he averages 35.65 in 18 ODIs and has already recorded three tons in the 50-over format. The vast experience of playing India, both for Afghanistan as well as for the KKR, will hold him in good stead during the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup this year.

Former Indian World Cup-winning skipper MS Dhoni continues to be adored by players all across the cricketing landscape. Cricketers cutting across teams and nations strive to seek Dhoni’s time before and after the matches in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Several stars, young or experienced, gathering around the 41-year-old to pick his brains on the field is a common sight whenever the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) play in the league. On Tuesday, Afghan wicketkeeper-batsman Rahmanullah Gurbaz shared a picture of a CSK jersey that Dhoni signed and sent him all the way from India. “Thanks @msdhoni sir for sending the gift all the way from India ❤️,” Gurbaz captioned a picture of him holding the CSK shirt.

Tweet: