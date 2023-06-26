MS Dhoni travels economy and plays Candy Crush at 30,000 feet; video goes viral

It's a known fact that Dhoni enjoys a good gaming session but playing a simple game like Candy Crush drew significant attention from the viewers.

Seated by the window in an economy class, not even in the first row but 3F, MS Dhoni was presented with a delightful surprise by an air hostess. The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper, who is currently in the process of rehabilitation, was reported en route to Ranchi when he was caught off guard while playing the popular game Candy Crush.

The air hostess who goes by the name Nitika, couldn't hold her calm after seeing the former Indian captain on board and presented him with some sweets and an appreciation note. In the video that has gone viral on social media platforms, both of them are seen having a pleasant conversation and Dhoni accepted a chocolate after the kind gesture by the crew.

Nitika captured the moment and shared the video on her Instagram. "Okay... I admit!!! I could not stop blushing; not for the entire flight but for the entire day. I can't believe I met him like this. My all-time crush, my love, @mahi7781. No doubt such a great human being, so humble and down-to-earth person. Oh my God... I'm still smiling," her caption read.

It's a known fact that Dhoni enjoys a good gaming session but playing a simple game like Candy Crush drew significant attention from the viewers. In fact, his traveling in a non-fuss celebrity manner on an economy flight while playing Candy Crush reassured the simplicity that Dhoni possesses on the field and off the field.