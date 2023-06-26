MS Dhoni travels economy and plays Candy Crush at 30,000 feet; video goes viral

It's a known fact that Dhoni enjoys a good gaming session but playing a simple game like Candy Crush drew significant attention from the viewers.

Seated by the window in an economy class, not even in the first row but 3F, MS Dhoni was presented with a delightful surprise by an air hostess. The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper, who is currently in the process of rehabilitation, was reported en route to Ranchi when he was caught off guard while playing the popular game Candy Crush.

The air hostess who goes by the name Nitika, couldn't hold her calm after seeing the former Indian captain on board and presented him with some sweets and an appreciation note. In the video that has gone viral on social media platforms, both of them are seen having a pleasant conversation and Dhoni accepted a chocolate after the kind gesture by the crew.