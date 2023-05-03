During LSG vs CSK toss, MS Dhoni drops hint that he could be playing the next season of the IPL

The exchange between Dhoni and Morrison on Wednesday was a throwback to IPL 2020 when the former New Zealand fast bowler-turned commentator had quizzed Dhoni on retirement plans ahead of CSK's match against Kings XI Punjab.Then at the toss time, Morrison kick-started his conversation with the CSK captain by asking the big question. "Could this be your last game in yellow?"Dhoni's answered the question in just two words "Definitely not"
Amid growing rumours that IPL 2023 could be MS Dhoni's swansong and that the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain could soon be announcing his retirement from the league, Dhoni added further twist to the tale of his impeding departure.
At the toss time in the match between CSK and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow on Wednesday, toss presenter and commentator Danny Morrison nudged Dhoni to reveal his retirement plans.
Also Read: LSG captain KL Rahul out of the remainder of IPL 2023 due to injury, going to Mumbai for scans
After the toss, that Dhoni won and opted to field first, Morrison said to the CSK captain, "This wonderful swansong tour, your last how are you enjoying it?"
To this Dhoni in his cheeky way replied "Well you have decided it's my last"
The exchange between Dhoni and Morrison on Wednesday was a throwback to IPL 2020 when the former New Zealand fast bowler-turned commentator had quizzed Dhoni on retirement plans ahead of CSK's match against Kings XI Punjab.
Then at the toss time, Morrison kick-started his conversation with the CSK captain by asking the big question. "Could this be your last game in yellow?"
Dhoni's answered the question in just two words "Definitely not"
The similarity between the incidences was so uncanny that it promoted the admin of the Rajasthan Royals Twitter handle to tweet and remind the world about the same.
