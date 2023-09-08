MS Dhoni spotted playing golf with former US President Donald Trump

Former Indian cricketer and the captain of Indian Premier League side, MS Dhoni has been spotted playing golf with former US President Donald Trump. A picture of Dhoni and Trump became viral on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) on Friday.

In the photo Dhoni can be spotted with Trump who was wearing his trademark red-coloured MAGA (Make America Great Again) cap. The two men were pictured with their clubs at a golf course.

A day earlier Dhoni was seen at the US Open as he was caught on the cameras enjoying the men's singles quarterfinals clash between Carlos Alcaraz vs Alexander Zverev.