CNBC TV18
Upcoming Events
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homesports NewsMS Dhoni spotted playing golf with former US President Donald Trump

MS Dhoni spotted playing golf with former US President Donald Trump

Dhoni can be spotted with Trump who was wearing his trademark red-coloured MAGA (Make America Great Again) cap.  The two men were pictured with their clubs at a golf course.

Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Sept 8, 2023 1:59:05 PM IST (Published)

1 Min Read
MS Dhoni spotted playing golf with former US President Donald Trump
Former Indian cricketer and the captain of Indian Premier League side, MS Dhoni has been spotted playing golf with former US President Donald Trump.  A picture of Dhoni and Trump became viral on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) on Friday.

In the photo Dhoni can be spotted with Trump who was wearing his trademark red-coloured MAGA (Make America Great Again) cap.  The two men were pictured with their clubs at a golf course.
A day earlier Dhoni was seen at the US Open as he was caught on the cameras enjoying the men's singles quarterfinals clash between Carlos Alcaraz vs Alexander Zverev.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Donald TrumpgolfMS DhoniUS President

Recommended Articles

View All
Rohan Bopanna becomes the oldest tennis player to reach a Grand slam final in the Open era

Rohan Bopanna becomes the oldest tennis player to reach a Grand slam final in the Open era

Sept 8, 2023 IST2 Min Read

Ahead of the World Cup, the Netherlands cricket board is in search of Indian net bowlers

Ahead of the World Cup, the Netherlands cricket board is in search of Indian net bowlers

Sept 8, 2023 IST3 Min Read

LPL's success is driven by Sri Lanka's passionate and loyal cricket fans, says Anil Mohan Sankhdhar, Founder and CEO of IPG Group

LPL's success is driven by Sri Lanka's passionate and loyal cricket fans, says Anil Mohan Sankhdhar, Founder and CEO of IPG Group

Sept 8, 2023 IST8 Min Read

View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change

Quiz

quiz-poster-image

Total undefined Questions
X