MS Dhoni spotted playing golf with former US President Donald Trump

1 Min Read
Former Indian cricketer and the captain of Indian Premier League side, MS Dhoni has been spotted playing golf with former US President Donald Trump. A picture of Dhoni and Trump became viral on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) on Friday.
In the photo Dhoni can be spotted with Trump who was wearing his trademark red-coloured MAGA (Make America Great Again) cap. The two men were pictured with their clubs at a golf course.
A day earlier Dhoni was seen at the US Open as he was caught on the cameras enjoying the men's singles quarterfinals clash between Carlos Alcaraz vs Alexander Zverev.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
Rohan Bopanna becomes the oldest tennis player to reach a Grand slam final in the Open era
Sept 8, 2023 IST2 Min Read
Ahead of the World Cup, the Netherlands cricket board is in search of Indian net bowlers
Sept 8, 2023 IST3 Min Read