MS Dhoni opens up on IPL retirement after CSK beat GT in Qualifier 1

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni unveiled his retirement plans post his team’s victory in Qualifier 1 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 against the Gujarat Titans (GT) at Chepauk on Tuesday. CSK have thus qualified for the 10th time to the final of the competition. The team played their last match at Chepauk this season and will be heading to the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad for the summit clash that will be held on Sunday.

In the post-match presentation ceremony, cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle probed Dhoni whether he would be returning back to play at the MA Chidambaram Stadium ever in the future.

Dhoni didn’t give a clear response to the same, saying that the next IPL is almost a year away and that he would take a call on the same closer to the mini-auction in December. He also stated that he has been away from his home for four months now and that really takes a toll eventually.

“I don't know, I have eight to nine months to decide, the small auction may be around December, so why take that headache right now. I have ample time to decide,” Dhoni responded.

He added, “I will always be there for CSK, whether that is in the playing form or sitting somewhere outside...I don't really know. Frankly, it takes a heavy toll. I have been out of home for literally four months. January 31 was when I got out of the house, finished my work, and started practicing from 2nd or 3rd of March. It takes a lot, but I have ample time to decide.”

Dhoni’s knee injury has been a cause of concern throughout this campaign. He has been unable to run quick ones or twos and has restricted himself to playing a role in which he unleashes big shots towards the backend of the innings. CSK will play the final in Ahmedabad on Sunday against the winner of Qualifier 2.