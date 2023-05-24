MS Dhoni opens up on IPL retirement after CSK beat GT in Qualifier 1

“I don't know, I have eight to nine months to decide, the small auction may be around December, so why take that headache right now. I have ample time to decide,” MS Dhoni said.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni unveiled his retirement plans post his team’s victory in Qualifier 1 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 against the Gujarat Titans (GT) at Chepauk on Tuesday. CSK have thus qualified for the 10th time to the final of the competition. The team played their last match at Chepauk this season and will be heading to the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad for the summit clash that will be held on Sunday.

In the post-match presentation ceremony, cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle probed Dhoni whether he would be returning back to play at the MA Chidambaram Stadium ever in the future.

Dhoni didn’t give a clear response to the same, saying that the next IPL is almost a year away and that he would take a call on the same closer to the mini-auction in December. He also stated that he has been away from his home for four months now and that really takes a toll eventually.