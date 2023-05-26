MS Dhoni meets Matheesha Pathirana's family; assures Matheesha will always be with 'Thala and co'

Recently MS Dhoni met the Pathirana family and assured them that under his wings the young talent will always be taken care of.

Young Sri Lankan pacer Matheesha Pathirana has garnered a lot of eyeballs in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 for his bowling action and ability to bowl yorkerS in the most high-pressure overs.

The 'Young Malinga' has not only taken wickets for Chennai Super Kings but has also defended the team's totals in death overs. Recently MS Dhoni met his family and assured them that the young talent will always be taken care of under his wings.

In an Instagram post, Matheesha's sister Vishuka Pathirana shared a bunch of pictures with the CSK skipper and wrote, "Now we are sure that malli is in safe hands when thala said 'You have nothing to worry about Matheesha, he’s always with me'. These moments were even beyond what I had ever dreamt of".

Later, CSK's official social media posted the same image with a caption around the same lines. "'You have nothing to worry about Matheesha, he's always with me'. Under the flourishing C/o Thala!," it read.

Dhoni scouted Pathirana after seeing his bowling on Youtube in 2021 and instantly the captain sensed the potential. He went out of his way to reserve the talent for his IPL team.

CSK registered a convincing 15-run win over Gujarat Titans at Chepauk on Monday but an incident in the death overs of the GT chase has raised some eyebrows. The play was stalled for more than a few minutes in a bizarre fashion when MS Dhoni walked up to the square-leg umpire for what turned out to be a long chat.

It was the 16th over of the chase and with GT requiring 71 off the last five, Dhoni wanted his death specialist Matheesha Pathirana, who had just bowled one over before this, to bowl that over in order to complete his overs. If Pathirana hadn’t bowled that over, Dhoni would have been forced to use a sixth bowler which could have proven costly during that crucial juncture of the game.

CSK skipper Dhoni took the risk of a one-fielder penalty for a slow-over rate and smartly ate up time to make Pathirana eligible for that over.