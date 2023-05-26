English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
Future FemaleFuture Female
  • Days
  • Hours
  • Minutes

    • Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Terms and Conditions

    homesports NewsMS Dhoni meets Matheesha Pathirana's family; assures Matheesha will always be with 'Thala and co'

    MS Dhoni meets Matheesha Pathirana's family; assures Matheesha will always be with 'Thala and co'

    MS Dhoni meets Matheesha Pathirana's family; assures Matheesha will always be with 'Thala and co'
    Read Time3 Min(s) Read
    Show More
    Show More
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com May 26, 2023 11:52:29 AM IST (Published)

    Recently MS Dhoni met the Pathirana family and assured them that under his wings the young talent will always be taken care of.

    Young Sri Lankan pacer Matheesha Pathirana has garnered a lot of eyeballs in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 for his bowling action and ability to bowl yorkerS in the most high-pressure overs.

    The 'Young Malinga' has not only taken wickets for Chennai Super Kings but has also defended the team's totals in death overs. Recently MS Dhoni met his family and assured them that the young talent will always be taken care of under his wings.
    ALSO READ:
    MS Dhoni: I can be a very annoying captain
    View All

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X