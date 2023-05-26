MS Dhoni meets Matheesha Pathirana's family; assures Matheesha will always be with 'Thala and co'

Recently MS Dhoni met the Pathirana family and assured them that under his wings the young talent will always be taken care of.

Young Sri Lankan pacer Matheesha Pathirana has garnered a lot of eyeballs in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 for his bowling action and ability to bowl yorkerS in the most high-pressure overs.

The 'Young Malinga' has not only taken wickets for Chennai Super Kings but has also defended the team's totals in death overs. Recently MS Dhoni met his family and assured them that the young talent will always be taken care of under his wings.

