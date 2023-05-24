MS Dhoni: I can be a very annoying captain

Post the game, Dhoni remarked that he often instructs his fielders to move merely a couple of feet to the left or the right and that he could be very annoying to deal with many a time.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni said that he is a very ‘annoying captain’ after CSK cruised into the final of the 16th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

CSK defended 172 in the Qualifier 1 against the Gujarat Titans (GT) at Chepauk on Tuesday and won the game by 15 runs. The bowlers put in a collective effort as Deepak Chahar, Maheesh Theekshana, Ravindra Jadeja and Matheesha Pathirana picked a couple of wickets each to bowl GT out for 157 at the end of 20 overs.

Post the game, Dhoni remarked that he often instructs his fielders to move merely a couple of feet to the left or the right and that he could be very annoying to deal with many a time. “You see the wicket, you see the conditions and according to that, you keep adjusting the field. I can be a very annoying captain because I shift the fielder one or two feet here and there every time,” Dhoni remarked.

He added, “The fielder needs to keep an eye on me. Imagine you are fielding and every two balls or three balls, I am like, 'Okay two feet to your right, three feet to your left.' It can be annoying. I always say I believe in my gut feel, I see the wicket, the line, what is really happening and more often than not, it pays off. The only request I ask from the fielders is 'keep an eye on me, if you drop a catch, there won't be any reactions but just keep an eye on me.'”

Ruturaj Gaikwad was awarded the Player of the Match for his knock of 60 runs off 44 deliveries on a slightly challenging surface. GT pacer Darshan Nalkande had actually dismissed Gaikwad caught out in the second over of the game. However, Nalkande had overstepped the crease and hence that delivery was adjudged as a no-ball, giving an important lifeline to the CSK opener.