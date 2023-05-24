MS Dhoni: I can be a very annoying captain

Post the game, Dhoni remarked that he often instructs his fielders to move merely a couple of feet to the left or the right and that he could be very annoying to deal with many a time.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni said that he is a very ‘annoying captain’ after CSK cruised into the final of the 16th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

CSK defended 172 in the Qualifier 1 against the Gujarat Titans (GT) at Chepauk on Tuesday and won the game by 15 runs. The bowlers put in a collective effort as Deepak Chahar, Maheesh Theekshana, Ravindra Jadeja and Matheesha Pathirana picked a couple of wickets each to bowl GT out for 157 at the end of 20 overs.

Post the game, Dhoni remarked that he often instructs his fielders to move merely a couple of feet to the left or the right and that he could be very annoying to deal with many a time. “You see the wicket, you see the conditions and according to that, you keep adjusting the field. I can be a very annoying captain because I shift the fielder one or two feet here and there every time,” Dhoni remarked.