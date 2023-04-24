MS Dhoni drops hints of retirement, says, "They are here to give me a farewell"

MS Dhoni acknowledged the enormous support he received from the crowd at Eden Gardens as the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper mentioned that they had turned up in huge numbers to give him a farewell.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni expressed gratitude towards the Eden Gardens crowd, where the yellow jersey took precedence over purple. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have a loyal fanbase, however, in the Sunday night game the crowd came in to cheer the men in yellow as there is speculation of Dhoni retiring from IPL post this season.

The World cup winning captain is yet to make any announcement regarding his last season but the speculation is all around and therefore even in away matches, CSK is seeing huge support from the crowd. During the presentation when asked about the Eden Garden turnout Dhoni said that they are there to give him a farewell.

"I will just say thanks for the support, they came in big numbers. Most of these guys will come in a KKR jersey next time. They are trying to give me a farewell, so thanks a lot to the crowd," Dhoni remarked.

In the game against KKR, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane and Shivam Dube guided Chennai Super Kings to a 49-run win as CSK jumped to the top of the points table. Dhoni praised his bowlers for their impressive effort with the ball.

"Yes, the fast bowlers and spinners have been doing their job. We always kept the pressure on the opposition and if you see their batting line-up, they have big hitters down the order and we respect that. I keep it simple," the CSK captain said.

Talking about Ajinkya Rahane's sensational 71-run knock off 29 balls, Dhoni said that it's important to realise the potential of someone.

"We realise the potential of someone when we allow him to bat the way he bats. We give him freedom, give him the best position. In a team environment, someone has to sacrifice his slot to allow the others to get more comfortable, and allow the team to succeed", he added.

CSK will next face the Rajasthan Royals at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on April 27.