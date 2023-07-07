MS Dhoni birthday: Pandya, Jadeja and cricket fraternity wish former skipper on his 42nd birthday

MS Dhoni celebrates his 42nd birthday today, fans across the globe and the cricket fraternity pour their wishes with some heartwarming posts on social media.

As former skipper MS Dhoni celebrates his 42nd birthday today, fans across the globe and the cricket fraternity pour their wishes with some heartwarming posts on social media. The legendary Indian wicketkeeper-batsman has taken India to greater heights as he won all ICC championship titles for India.

After his retirement from international cricket, his contribution to the Indian Premier League as Chennai Super Kings skipper is the next best thing that the 'Thala' fans cherish. Although Dhoni is far from being active on social media, birthday wishes don't stop flowing in on Twitter.

Dhoni added another feather to his illustrious career by winning his fifth IPL title as the skipper of the CSK in IPL 2023. Whilst many expected him to bring curtains down on his playing days after the tournament, Dhoni insisted after the team's victorious performance in the grand finale that he will work hard to come back for at least one more season for the franchise.