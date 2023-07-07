CNBC TV18
MS Dhoni birthday: Pandya, Jadeja and cricket fraternity wish former skipper on his 42nd birthday

Jul 7, 2023

MS Dhoni celebrates his 42nd birthday today, fans across the globe and the cricket fraternity pour their wishes with some heartwarming posts on social media.

As former skipper MS Dhoni celebrates his 42nd birthday today, fans across the globe and the cricket fraternity pour their wishes with some heartwarming posts on social media. The legendary Indian wicketkeeper-batsman has taken India to greater heights as he won all ICC championship titles for India.

After his retirement from international cricket, his contribution to the Indian Premier League as Chennai Super Kings skipper is the next best thing that the 'Thala' fans cherish. Although Dhoni is far from being active on social media, birthday wishes don't stop flowing in on Twitter.
