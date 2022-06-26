MP create history with maiden Ranji triumph, beat Mumbai by six wickets

Madhya Pradesh, not considered among cricketing elites during the past decade, on Sunday humbled domestic powerhouse Mumbai by six wickets in a one-sided Ranji Trophy final under coach Chandrakant Pandit, who exorcised the ghosts of losing one at this very ground 23 summers ago.

On the final day, Mumbai could only manage 269 in their second innings, leaving MP with a paltry target of 108, and they did it in style as Pandit won a record sixth national title as a coach.

Sarfaraz Khan (45), who finished the season with 18 short of 1000 runs and young Suved Parkar (51) tried their bit, but with the need to attack at every opportunity, MP's Kumar Kartikeya (4/98) and the other bowlers knew that wickets would come their way. While chasing, there were some hiccups, but with just over 100 to get, it was a stroll in the park for the MP team.

As they completed the victory, Pandit was flooded with memories (not happy ones), which he hasn't been able to erase for over two decades and despite winning five trophies as a coach. It was here at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in the summer of 1999 when MP, despite the first-innings lead of 75, failed to win the game as Pandit, a proud captain, finished his playing career in tears.

MP cricket team to get grand public welcome for Ranji win, says CM

The Madhya Pradesh cricket team will be accorded a public welcome for winning the prestigious Ranji Trophy for the first time, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said. Madhya Pradesh on Sunday humbled domestic powerhouse Mumbai by six wickets in a one-sided Ranji Trophy final.

"For the first time, Madhya Pradesh won the Ranji Trophy title by defeating Mumbai, who have won this title several times, and created history. We are very happy and it is an emotional moment for us. The winning team will be accorded a grand public welcome in Bhopal," Chouhan said. He congratulated coach Chandrakant Pandit, captain Aditya Shrivastava and the entire team on the victory.

MP Congress chief Kamal Nath and state BJP president VD Sharma were among those who hailed the achievement. Due to efforts made under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, awareness among the people towards sports has increased, Sharma claimed.