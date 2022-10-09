    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homesports News

    Red Bull driver Max Verstappen wins second consecutive F1 title

    Red Bull driver Max Verstappen wins second consecutive F1 title

    Red Bull driver Max Verstappen wins second consecutive F1 title
    Read Time
    1 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By Anand Singha   IST (Published)

    Mini

    The Dutch driver won the race at Suzuka when Ferrari's Charles Leclerc was relegated from second to third from being penalised for cutting the track and gaining an advantage on the last lap.

    Red Bull driver Max Verstappen on Sunday celebrated a dominant victory after he secured his second consecutive Formula One drivers’ championship with win at Japanese Grand Prix.
    The Dutch driver won the race at Suzuka when Ferrari's Charles Leclerc was relegated from second to third from being penalised for cutting the track and gaining an advantage on the last lap.
    A 5-second penalty was imposed on Leclerc after the race, lowering him to third place behind Red Bull's Sergio Perez and handing the title to Verstappen.
    The governing FIA said that full points had been awarded for the rain-hit and shortened race.
    Also read: Brand action expected around the FIFA World Cup 2022
     
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    FerrariFormula OneRed Bull

    Next Article

    CNN-News18 Indian of the Year: Neeraj Chopra, Nikhat Zareen in race for sports crown

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng