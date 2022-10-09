Red Bull driver Max Verstappen wins second consecutive F1 title

By Anand Singha

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen on Sunday celebrated a dominant victory after he secured his second consecutive Formula One drivers’ championship with win at Japanese Grand Prix.

The Dutch driver won the race at Suzuka when Ferrari's Charles Leclerc was relegated from second to third from being penalised for cutting the track and gaining an advantage on the last lap.

A 5-second penalty was imposed on Leclerc after the race, lowering him to third place behind Red Bull's Sergio Perez and handing the title to Verstappen.

The governing FIA said that full points had been awarded for the rain-hit and shortened race.

