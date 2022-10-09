    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Motor Racing — Double world champion Verstappen raises the bar
    The boy who made his F1 debut at the age of 17, guided to greatness by the firm hand of his father and former racer Jos, has grown into an unstoppable force.

    Max Verstappen won his first Formula One championship amid controversy last year and the second after confusion at the Japanese Grand Prix on Sunday but this time there was no argument about the outcome.
    The 25-year-old Red Bull driver has enjoyed one of the most dominant seasons in the sport’s history with Suzuka, the scene of his 12th win in 18 races and four rounds still remaining.
    "Max has been truly, truly dominant. That’s our 14th victory (of 2022), a record for us (in a single season), and the way he has driven since the first race," said Red Bull team boss Christian Horner.
    "We came back from some difficulties in the first couple of races, but he and the team have just raised it to another level."
    The Dutch driver’s first title was marked by drama and acrimony as he fought a down-to-the wire, battle-of-the-generations duel with Mercedes’ seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton.
    That ended in one of the sport’s greatest controversies, with a late change to the safety car procedures leading to a last lap overtake in Abu Dhabi.
    "The first is more emotional but the second is more beautiful," said Verstappen, who won the rain-hit race by a massive 27 seconds.
    Buoyed by his 2021 title win over the sport’s most successful driver ever, Verstappen has shown metronomic consistency.
    "Some of the drives have been just simply outstanding this year under enormous pressure," Horner told reporters after the Singapore Grand Prix.
    "He’s just constantly delivered."
    SIMPLY SUPERB
    Adrian Newey, Red Bull’s technical head who has designed a string of title-winning cars for three teams in his decades in the sport, said Verstappen had been simply superb.
    "In the traffic in Singapore he made a little mistake, but apart from that he’s made no mistakes and he’s always had the speed. He thoroughly deserves all the success he’s having this year," the Briton told Sky Sports television.
    Verstappen suffered two retirements from the first three races but has otherwise finished all but two rounds in the top three.
    He has had an impressive car, with Red Bull nailing the radical rules introduced this year, and has benefited from reliability woes, strategic missteps, and errors derailing Ferrari rival Charles Leclerc’s title challenge.
    The Dutch driver, whose experienced team mate Sergio Perez has won twice in 2022, also showed maturity and assurance in winning from 10th place on the starting grid in Hungary, 14th in Belgium and seventh in Italy.
    There have been flashes of his old hot-headedness — such as in Singapore where insufficient fuel in his Red Bull prevented him from fighting for pole and left him furious, or in Spain where he raged over the radio about a malfunction.
    But the boy who made his F1 debut at the age of 17, guided to greatness by the firm hand of his father and former racer Jos, has grown into an unstoppable force.
    His dominance has been reminiscent of Britain’s Nigel Mansell and German greats Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel.
    Verstappen can still break the record of most wins in a season, shared by Schumacher and Vettel at 13.
    "I know that it’s been a really special season," he said.
    "I’m enjoying it a lot but I’ll probably enjoy more after the season, looking back at it."
    List of Formula One world champions
    2022 – Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Red Bull
    2021 – Verstappen, Red Bull
    2020 – Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes
    2019 – Hamilton, Mercedes
    2018 – Hamilton, Mercedes
    2017 – Hamilton, Mercedes
    2016 – Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes
    2015 – Hamilton, Mercedes
    2014 – Hamilton, Mercedes
    2013 – Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Red Bull
    2012 – Vettel, Red Bull
    2011 – Vettel, Red Bull
    2010 – Vettel, Red Bull
    2009 – Jenson Button (Britain) Brawn
    2008 – Hamilton, McLaren
    2007 – Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Ferrari
    2006 – Fernando Alonso (Spain) Renault
    2005 – Alonso, Renault
    2004 – Michael Schumacher (Germany) Ferrari
    2003 – Schumacher, Ferrari
    2002 – Schumacher, Ferrari
    2001 – Schumacher, Ferrari
    2000 – Schumacher, Ferrari
    1999 – Mika Hakkinen (Finland) McLaren
    1998 – Hakkinen, McLaren
    1997 – Jacques Villeneuve (Canada) Williams
    1996 – Damon Hill (Britain) Williams
    1995 – Schumacher, Benetton
    1994 – Schumacher, Benetton
    1993 – Alain Prost (France) Williams
    1992 – Nigel Mansell (Britain) Williams
    1991 – Ayrton Senna (Brazil) McLaren
    1990 – Senna, McLaren
    1989 – Prost, McLaren
    1988 – Senna, McLaren
    1987 – Nelson Piquet (Brazil) Williams
    1986 – Prost, McLaren
    1985 – Prost, McLaren
    1984 – Niki Lauda (Austria) McLaren
    1983 – Piquet, Brabham
    1982 – Keke Rosberg (Finland) Williams
    1981 – Piquet, Brabham
    1980 – Alan Jones (Australia) Williams
    1979 – Jody Scheckter (South Africa) Ferrari
    1978 – Mario Andretti (U.S.) Lotus
    1977 – Lauda, Ferrari
    1976 – James Hunt (Britain) McLaren
    1975 – Lauda, Ferrari
    1974 – Emerson Fittipaldi (Brazil) McLaren
    1973 – Jackie Stewart (Britain) Tyrrell
    1972 – Fittipaldi, Lotus
    1971 – Stewart, Tyrrell
    1970 – Jochen Rindt (Austria) Lotus
    1969 – Stewart, Matra
    1968 – Graham Hill (Britain) Lotus
    1967 – Denny Hulme (New Zealand) Brabham
    1966 – Jack Brabham (Australia) Brabham
    1965 – Jim Clark (Britain) Lotus
    1964 – John Surtees (Britain) Ferrari
    1963 – Clark, Lotus
    1962 – Hill, BRM
    1961 – Phil Hill (U.S.) Ferrari
    1960 – Brabham, Cooper
    1959 – Brabham, Cooper
    1958 – Mike Hawthorn (Britain) Ferrari
    1957 – Juan Manuel Fangio (Argentina) Maserati
    1956 – Fangio, Lancia/Ferrari
    1955 – Fangio, Mercedes
    1954 – Fangio, Mercedes/Maserati
    1953 – Alberto Ascari (Italy) Ferrari
    1952 – Ascari, Ferrari
    1951 – Fangio, Alfa Romeo
    1950 – Giuseppe Farina (Italy) Alfa Romeo
    Multiple champions
    7 – Schumacher, Hamilton
    5 – Fangio
    4 – Prost, Vettel
    3 – Brabham, Stewart, Lauda, Piquet, Senna
    2 – Alonso, Ascari, Clark, Fittipaldi, Hakkinen, Graham Hill, Verstappen.
