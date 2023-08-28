MotoGP Bharat could become an annual destination for the motorsports fans: Pushkar Nath Srivastava, Founder and Promoter of MotoGP Bharat

In less than a month's time, India will host its first MotoGP race at The Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida. The Indian leg of the MotoGP is named at MotoGP Bharat. MotoGP Bharat is being pipped as a seminal moment for the motorsport race in India as a motorsport race event as popular as MotoGP is coming to the Indian shores after Formula-1 first came to India over a decade ago.

So what made MotoGP host a grand prix in India? What have been the preparations like to host a big of such magnitude? What could be the financial implications of having a MotoGP race in India? Why should sports fans tune in to watch MotoGP Bharat come the race weekend? What are the incentives for people to visit the BIC to watch MotoGP Bharat?

To know answers to some of these questions, CNBCTV18.com had a chat with Pushkar Nath Srivastava, Chief Operating Officer of FairStreet Sports. FairStreet Sports is a sports management company which is the official promoter of MotoGP Bharat. FairStreet Sports has played a critical role in bringing MotoGP to India.

Excerpts of the interview with Pushkar Nath Srivastava are below

Why MotoGP planned to bring race to India?

Pushkar Nath Srivastava: India is the largest bike producing nation. We produce close to 18 million bikes a year. There are more than 200 million bikes on road right now. So we realized that every household in India has a bat and a bike. And MotoGP not having a race in India was a big miss for MotoGP.

So when we approached MotoGP, we explained our preparedness. We explained our government's readiness. We convinced MotoGP that they will have a good long relation with us. We read all the past history of the motorsports in India and realized that what all mistakes were made in the past should not be made now. When we were able to convince MotoGP that was when it decided to have a race in India.

Could you explain the business of MotoGP Bharat?

Pushkar Nath Srivastava:The race is yet to happen. MotoGP does a study every year on how much economic movement happens during a MotoGP season. So last year MotoGP gave a data that there was close to € 106 million worth of movement on an average. This happens during a MotoGP weekend in any country. In Thailand, which is the third largest bike producer in the world, there was a survey done and it said that around Rs. 1,700 crore worth of business done during the MotoGP weekend. Because it is the first MotoGP race in India we are expecting business around Rs. 100 million. We have invested around Rs. 200 crores in the property.

What efforts have gone behind to bring the MotoGP to India?

Pushkar Nath Srivastava: Back in 2019 we thought of bringing MotoGP to India. Luckily Indian government then classified motorsports as sports. This was the first step and the first hurdle that the government cleared for us. Because till the time motorsports was classified as an "event" we could not get the benefits of sports.

Then we started working during the COVID times. In a closed room we started discussing MotoGP. During COVID pandemic we got a lot of time to focus. COVID actually changed the scenario for us. We utilized the time. Then we discussed with MotoGP. They were very interested. But then they said that past of motorsports in India was not very good. They were not sure of how to deal with that. We tried to draft some agreements and MOUs with them. We explained to them that MotoGP needs India and India needs MotoGP. But the commercial structure should be such that where we should be liable for all the taxes and financial implications and not MotoGP. They (MotoGP) should run the show. So we took a lot of rights from them. We took title sponsorship from them. We took broadcasting rights from them. We sold the broadcasting rights. We did the ticketing. These are the Indian adjustments that we did to bring the race to India.

Could you shed light on the preparations that are happening to host the MotoGP race?

Pushkar Nath Srivastava: We are tying to make the MotoGP race in India as a weekend destination. Anyone who buys a ticket for the MotoGP Bharat will have the right to attend a music festival. The music festival is also embedded in MotoGP Bharat. There will also be a food festival. We will give the people coming to the race a lifetime's experience.

So we are trying to package the sport, the music and the food together and give the visitors a complete experience. We want the people to comeback next year also. To bring everything together we have a massive deployment of the manpower. Closer to the event there will be around 5000 people at the circuit. There are still around 400 to 500 people at the circuit to manage everything. The track is been modified for MotoGP. The track was initially FIA accredited which was suitable for the F1 cars. Now the track has to be made suitable for the MotoGP bikes. For the race weekend there are going to be 100,000 people everyday for three days. So the kind of effort that will go in to guide these many number of people in and out of the venue, serving them food and beverages on time, it is going to be massive. But we are prepared.

How has been the responses of the brands so far?

Pushkar Nath Srivastava: If there is no corporate interest then the sport will not take off. Thankfully we are fortunate that we have received very encouraging response from the brands so far. Everybody is very enthusiastic about this. Till about one year back no one had visualized how big this experience will be. But now we have got very encouraging response. We have had some major major brands come to us. They have inquired about how they can get associated with MotoGP Bharat. Despite this being the first edition of MotoGP Bharat we are pleasantly surprised by the response.

How will MotoBP Bharat help to enhance sports tourism in India?

Pushkar Nath Srivastava: We have the license to host the MotoGP race in India for seven years. This is definitely a long term event that we are looking at. We have also realized that the money has to reach the grassroots. We want to create a ROI (Return on investment) for all the sponsors. We hope that this massive global sport is able to create that kind of traction in India as well. We hope that it brings people to India from Europe, Latin America, North America and South East Asia.

How will MotoGP Bharat help to solve the issue of sponsorship for many young Indian motorsport racers? Also despite India have enough keen interest in motorsports, not many Indians are able to make it to the elite level in motorsports. What is the reason?

Pushkar Nath Srivastava: It is about corporate coming in and seeing ROI in the sport. Once the corporate world sees an ROI in the sport they can fund the domestic sports. Once the grassroot is funded the sport automatically grows. We hope that the MotoGP is that catalyst which will ignite this movement. The corporate world so far did not have any reason so far to bank on on racing as a very feasible environment for ROI. But if MotoGP is able to popularize motorcycling in the country, then it will turn things around. We are banking on the MotoGP's success in India that can fuel the sponsorship for the young riders in India.

The gap is because of the lack of sponsorship. The level at which the training needs to come is world class. We need o have the best infrastructure, the best of facilities and if we don't have it, we need to send the kinds to places where there are these facilities. The gap exists and we hope to bridge the gap by bringing MotoGP to India. We hope that MotoGP becomes as popular a sport in India as it is globally.

Finally, why should people tune in to watch MotoGP Bharat between September 22 to September 24. What should be the motivation for the fans to watch the MotoGP race from inside the Budh International Circuit?

Pushkar Nath Srivastava: Because one of the world's top-5 motorsport races is coming to India. MotoGP is neck to neck with Wimbledon, NBA or Formula-1. It is a global motorsport. MotoGP Bharat is going to provide to its fans the best experience and infrastructure. MotoGP Bharat could become a weekend destination. MotoGP Bharat could become an annual destination for the motorsports fans. Even if you don't like bikes, you can come to the venue and chill out with your family.

We are creating a weekend destination where we will have engagement for the people of all the ages and all categories. If you are a food cynosure, if you are a music lover or if you are a sports fan. Adventure and thrill all of it is going to be there. It is about creating a brand loyalty for a world leading motorsport event. We are getting responses that people want to turn out in big numbers for MotoGP Bharat. The thrills to see the bikes speed at over 360km/hr is riveting.