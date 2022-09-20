    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Why Pat Cummins is Australia's most potent bowler

    Why Pat Cummins is Australia's most potent bowler

    Why Pat Cummins is Australia's most potent bowler
    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    Cummins is the Australian vice-captain in limited-overs cricket and the captain in test cricket. Cummins was an instrumental part of the Australian bowling up in the 2021 ICC Men's T20 World Cup, where he bowled with an average economy of 7.37.

    Australia’s cricket tour of India starts today, with the first T20 match starting at 7:00 PM in Mohali. The three-match series is one of the last pit stops the two teams have before playing in the T20 International World Cup later in the year in Australia. With high stakes on the line, eyes will be on Pat Cummins.

    Cummins is the Australian vice-captain in limited-overs cricket and the captain in test cricket. Cummins was an instrumental part of the Australian bowling up in the 2021 ICC Men's T20 World Cup, where he bowled with an average economy of 7.37.

    Cummins made his international debut in 2011, against Tasmania. It was his first test match, and his fourth international professional, where Cummins established himself as an impressive pacer to keep an eye on.

    Taking six wickets in an innings, the second youngest test cricketer to do so, Cummins was awarded the Man of the Match award.

    Also read: Permanent Saliva ban to non-striker's run-out - ICC announces host of changes in changes in cricket

    His steady performances continued despite injury issues and Cummins was part of the winning Australian squad for the 2015 World Cup campaign.

    Returning to test cricket in 2017, Cummins distinguished himself again. He even led the wicket tally with 23 wickets in the 2017-2018 Ashes series. He again solidified himself as one of Australia’s most consistent bowlers by taking 22 wickets in four matches on Australia's tour of South Africa in 2017–18. In 2021, Cummins was given the test captaincy.

    In the T20 format, Cummins has played for the Kolkata Knight Riders in the latest IPL season. Having made his debut in the T20 event in 2014, Cummins missed out on playing in IPL during IPL 2016, IPL 2018 and IPL 2019.

    His most recent performance in 2022 with the Knight Riders even positioned him as a batsman with his legendary knock of 50 runs in 14 balls against the Mumbai Indians, tying him with KL Rahul for the fastest half-century in the tournament.

    Also read: Virat Kohli or KL Rahul — who should open with Rohit Sharma at T20 World Cup?

    australiaBowlerCricketICC T20 World CupIndian Premier League (IPL)Pat Cummins

